3 Texas Longhorns Selected on Day 2 of MLB Draft

After a busy Day 1 that saw seven former Texas players and signees selected in the first four rounds of the MLB Draft, Day 2 featured a smaller — yet still significant — group of Longhorns hearing their names called.

Grady Emerson, Carson Tinney, Brody Bumila, Aiden Robbins, Ruger Riojas, Cooper Harris and Beau Peterson all came off the board Saturday and are widely expected to sign with their respective teams.

Texas also received encouraging news after Day 1, as several highly regarded high school signees remained undrafted through the opening four rounds and officially committed to Texas. Right-handers Cooper Webb and James Jorgensen, left-handers Phinn Beaird and Tucker Thompson, infielder Easton Autrey, catcher/third baseman Jax Robinson and two-way prospect Karson Reeder all will be making their way to the 40 Acres.

Here is every former Longhorn selected on Day 2.

RHP Thomas Burns: Minnesota Twins, Round 8, Pick 227 overall

Texas' Thomas Burns (45) pitches against Tennessee. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Burns became the first Longhorn affiliate to be selected on Day 2 when the Minnesota Twins drafted him with the 227th overall pick in the eighth round.

The senior battled command issues throughout portions of the season but finished the year pitching some of his best baseball. Armed with a high-octane fastball and a devastating splitter, Burns generated enough intrigue to earn a professional opportunity.

He finished the 2026 season with a 5.64 ERA and entered the draft ranked No. 221 overall by MLB.com . Burns will now join former Texas catcher Carson Tinney in the Twins organization.

LHP Luke Harrison: St. Louis Cardinals, Round 8, Pick 234 overall

Texas Longhorns pitcher Luke Harrison (53) reacts after completing the sixth inning of a Super Regional game against the Oregon Ducks. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Just seven picks later, the St. Louis Cardinals selected Luke Harrison, making him the second Longhorn pitcher taken on Day 2 and the second senior overall.

The fifth-year left-hander served as one of the anchors of Texas' weekend rotation, posting a 4.10 ERA while striking out 100 batters across 83 1/3 innings.

He served as an anchor in Texas’ starting rotation, and delivered several of the Longhorns' biggest performances during their postseason run, including several relief appearances.

RHP Cody Howard: Washington Nationals, Round 13, Pick 376 overall

Texas Longhorns pitcher Cody Howard (41) celebrates after defeating the Alabama Crimson Tide. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Day 2 featured pitcher galore for Texas, as the Washington Nationals selected Cody Howard in the 13th round with the 376th overall pick.

The right-hander finished 2026 with a 1-1 record, an 8.79 ERA and 16 strikeouts over 14 1/3 innings while holding opponents to a .236 batting average.

His role expanded significantly as the season progressed, and he appeared poised to be a focal bullpen piece before the postseason began. However, his struggles against Arkansas and Missouri took a toll on his stock.

Some notable Longhorns not selected include second baseman Ethan Mendoza, LHP Haiden Leffew, LHP Ethan Walker, RHP Hudson Hamilton and outfielder Blake Peterson. Leffew has already announced his intention to return to Austin.

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