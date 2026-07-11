Texas Baseball's Carson Tinney Selected by Minnesota Twins in MLB Draft

In the world of modern college athletics, securing eltie talent out of the transfer portal is a must. Jim Schlossnagle and the Texas Longhorns staff are well aware of this and have brought in multiple key pieces from the portal to Austin.

One of those additions was catcher Carson Tinney ahead of the 2026 season. That proved to be a pivotal move for both the Longhorns and Tinney, as he helped lead them back to Omaha. And now, he's off to the pros after being selected with the No. 43 overall pick by the Minnesota Twins in the MLB Draft.

While he only spent one season in Austin, Tinney quickly became a fan favorite amongst the faithful in burnt orange and white. He was the first Longhorn from the 2026 to come off the board and marks the second straight year with a Texas catcher taken, following Rylan Galvan in 2025.

What are the Twins getting in Tinney?

Texas Longhorns catcher Carson Tinney (8) throws to first base after a dropped third strike in the College World Series. Mandatory Credit: Steven Branscombe-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Despite a bit of a slow start as he adjusted to life in Austin, he eventually settled in and showed exactly why Schlossnagle brought him to the Longhorns. Proving to be one of the nation's premier catchers, he slashed .326/.483/.688 while drawing 55 walks.

His true damage, though, came in the power department. Routinely flexing his muscles, the star catcher blasted 24 home runs and drove in 58 runs to go with 13 doubles. A stalwart in the lineup, he started in 60 of his 61 games for Texas and provided elite defense behind the plate, too.

He also showcased sneaky speed for a catcher, too, not hesitating to take off on the base paths and recording 10 stolen bases.

Before the draft began, the question some were asking was who would be drafted first between the Texas transfer duo of Aiden Robbins and Tinney. Minnesota didn't wait long in the second round to provide the answer.

As for who will follow in his footstps in 2027, the Longhorns filled the hole left behind with another transfer. The next man up behind the plate on The Forty Acres will be Ian Armstrong, an elite talent with high draft projections himself.

Armstrong is one of several key additions heading to Austin that will make up an elite 2027 roster. For Tinney, it was a glorious season in Texas and now, his journey to the bigs is set to start.

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