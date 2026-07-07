Could Texas Baseball Bring Top Rated MLB Draft Prospect to Campus?

When the MLB Draft kicks off on July 11, the Texas Longhorns will be well represented. From key contributors in the 2026 College World Series run in Aiden Robbins and Carson Tinney to high school recruits such as Grady Emerson, it will be a busy weekend for the Longhorns.

Another name that has been commonly projected as a first-round pick with Texas ties is left-handed pitcher Brody Bumila out of Bishop Feehan HS in Attleboro, Mass. Standing at 6-foot-9 and 255 pounds, he is certainly an intimidating presence on the mound.

However, those early projections could end up looking different than where Bumila is ultimately drafted. On Monday, it was reported that by Kiley McDaniel of ESPN that the southpaw shared an MRI with teams that revealed damage to the UCL in his left elbow.

Where will Bumila call home in 2027?

Bishop Feehan HS pitcher Brody Bumila tosses the ball to himself between innings. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

This is a potential cause for concern for Bumila, as he has already had surgery on the same elbow in the past. Of course, that does not mean he is off the table for teams, especially after the numbers he posted during the 2026 season.

In his final campaign at Bishop Feehan HS, he posted a 4-0 record with a sensational 0.60 ERA over 35 innings of work. His strikeout numbers were especially impressive, having logged 85 punchouts against just seven walks.

Bumila has routinely been viewed as one of the draft's top prospects to his untouchable heater and excellent command. As such, him heading to Austin for the 2027 season has always been seen as a long shot at best.

Now, though, with potential concerns over his health and a possible slide down the draft board coming, those odds could have increased ever so slightly.

Should he decide to ultimately make his way to Austin, it would be another big win for Jim Schlossnagle and his staff — even if he doesn't set foot on the mound during the 2027 campaign. Landing elite talents of his caliber is how perennial championship caliber rosters are constructed.

Rehabbing in Austin and working alongside pitching coach Max Weiner is certainly an attractive option for Bumila. Paired with a potentially lucrative NIL package, the allure of wearing burnt orange and white is there.

That being said, the odds of him coming to campus are still likely to be quite low in the grand scheme of things. Even with the health concerns, a team drafting him overslot and giving him a hefty amount of money would be hard to pass up.

Of course, there is no way to know exactly what happens until the draft begins. For now, though, expect the hard-throwing southpaw to hear his name called early this weekend and eventually sign with the team that selects him.

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