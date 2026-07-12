Which Longhorns Were Selected on Day 1 of the MLB Draft?

A program as storied and successful as Texas Baseball boasts no shortage of MLB draft selections every year.

The Longhorns have produced 378 draft picks, including 43 first-round selections and 107 picks within the first five rounds. At least one Texas player has been drafted every year since the MLB Draft began in 1965.

This year is expected to be no different.

Texas entered the 2026 MLB Draft with as many as 38 current players and signees eligible to be drafted. And while the draft is often a discouraging occasion for Texas — especially when high school signees sign professionally instead of making it to Austin — it’s still a testament to the strength and success of the program's ability to develop and attract top-tier talent.

Heading into the draft, MLB.com ranked four current Longhorns and six Texas signees among its top 250 prospects. Some of those commitments could still make it to campus depending on where they were selected and the signing bonuses attached to those picks. Last summer, Texas managed to bring three top-250 prospects — Brett Crossland, Michael Winter and Anthony Pack Jr. — to Austin despite being drafted.

With Rounds 1-4 complete, here's every Texas player and signee selected on Day 1 of the MLB Draft.

SS Grady Emerson (HS): Tampa Bay Rays, Round 1, Pick 2 Overall

Argyle's Grady Emerson catches the ball against Lubbock-Cooper. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

This one came as no surprise.

Emerson, the crown jewel of Texas' 2027 recruiting class, was selected No. 2 overall by the Tampa Bay Rays after entering the draft as one of the nation's premier high school prospects. While there was some debate over whether Emerson, UCLA shortstop Roch Cholowsky or Georgia Tech catcher Vahn Lackey would go first overall, Cholowsky ultimately claimed the prestigious top spot.

Still, Emerson was never expected to reach campus.

The Gatorade National Baseball Player of the Year hit .532/.648/1.013 with seven home runs and 31 stolen bases while leading Fort Worth Christian to the Texas state championship game. MLB.com ranked him as the No. 1 overall prospect in the class.

C Carson Tinney: Minnesota Twins, Round 2, Pick 43 overall

Texas Longhorns catcher Carson Tinney (8) slides into third base. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The first former Longhorn player taken off the board, Tinney was rated the No. 73 overall prospect by MLB.com.

The Notre Dame transfer earned a second consecutive Buster Posey Award finalist nod after slashing .326/.483/.688 with 22 home runs, 58 RBIs and a team-best 1.171 OPS. In his lone season at Texas, he established himself as one of college baseball's premier catchers and was a key factor in Texas’ deep run at Omaha.

LHP Brody Bumila (HS): Texas Rangers, Round 3, Pick 89 overall

Bishop Feehan’s Brody Bumila starts against St. John’s April 16 in Shrewsbury. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Another elite Texas signee likely headed straight to professional baseball, Bumila was selected 89th overall by the Texas Rangers despite questions surrounding his health.

The 6-foot-9 left-hander informed teams before the draft that an MRI revealed a UCL injury in his pitching elbow. The situation could have sent him to the Longhorns, but Bumila is still expected to sign professionally.

The Massachusetts product struck out 108 batters in just 46 innings at Bishop Feehan High School, while possessing a fastball that consistently reached triple digits last spring. He was considered the No. 23 overall prospect by MLB.com.

OF Aiden Robbins: New York Mets, Round 3, Pick 92 overall

Texas’ Aiden Robbins (43) celebrates with teammates after hitting his second home run of the game against Vanderbilt. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

After a surprising fall, Robbins finally heard his name called by the New York Mets in the third round after one spectacular season in Austin. Robbins was initially expected to be selected in the first round.

Considered the 29th prospect by MLB.com , the Steton Hall tranfer emerged as one the best hitters in the country, leading Texas in nine offensive categories, including batting average, home runs (24), RBIs (64) and slugging percentage (.696). He earned SEC Newcomer of the Year honors and effectively transformed the Texas offense in 2026.

RHP Ruger Riojas: Philadelphia Phillies, Round 3, Pick 100 overall

One year after a late-season illness derailed his draft hopes, Riojas finally heard his name called Saturday after an exceptional senior year in Austin.

The right-hander opened the year as one of the nation's best pitchers before finishing with a 3.67 ERA and 120 strikeouts. Riojas entered the draft ranked No. 92 overall by MLB.com .

Cooper Harris (HS): Washington Nationals, Round 4, Pick 106 overall

Rated as the No. 76 overall prospect, Harris was the third Texas signee taken off the board and was selected by the Nationals in the fourth round.

The Flower Mound product doesn't possess overpowering velocity, but his command of four pitches and advanced feel for pitching helped establish him as one of the state's top prep arms. Whether he ultimately signs remains unclear, but it is highly likely.

3B Beau Peterson (HS): Houston Astros, Round 4C, Pick 133 overall

Peterson was the final player connected to Texas to be selected on Day 1 and the fourth prep player.

The Kansas native entered he draft as one of the top prep power hitters in the country, yet there’s still room for growth both offensively and defensively. MLB.com ranked him No. 97 overall entering the draft.

His commitment to Texas remains slim, but he would certainly have starting potential if he were to make it to campus.

Rounds 5-20 will continue Sunday at 1:30 a.m.-7:30 p.m. ET and will be streamed on MLB.com . Multiple more Texas names are expected to be called, while several prep players have already withdrawn their names and committed to the 40 acres: RHP Cooper Webb, LHP Phinn Bearid and RHP Trey Rangel.

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook , X and Instagram for the latest news.