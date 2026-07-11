Texas Baseball's Aiden Robbins Selected by New York Mets in MLB Draft

When the Texas Longhorns landed Aiden Robbins out of the transfer portal from Seton Hall ahead of the 2026 season, experts universally agreed it was one of the best additions of the offseason.

Proving that belief correct, Robbins emerged as one of not only the best players in the SEC but in all of college baseball. And now, after a dominant season in Austin, he heard his name called in the MLB Draft on Saturday after the New York Mets selected him with the No. 92 overall pick.

A key piece in the Texas lineup from his first game in burnt orange, the veteran outfielder anchored the offense and now joins Carson Tinney as the second Longhorn to hear their name called in this year's draft.

What are the Mets getting in Robbins?

Texas Longorns outfielder Aiden Robbins rounds the bases after a home run against the Oregon Ducks in the Austin Super Regional. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Offensively, there were not many players better than Robbins in the conference. Handling the uptick in competition without missing a beat, he posted a .333/.426/.696 slash line with 24 home runs, 10 doubles and a pair of triples to win SEC Newcomer of the Year.

He also drove in 64 runs and provided a new life to the Texas lineup after being slotted in the leadoff spot down the stretch. Emerging as a power threat, he recorded five games with multiple home runs — including two in the Austin Regional opening victory over the Holy Cross Crusaders.

Equally as impactful with his speed, the Texas star logged 12 stolen bases and made life difficult for opponents once he got aboard. That speed was also on display defensively, as he handled both center field and right field well.

For the Mets, landing him in the third round has the potential be one of the bigger steals in the draft. If his bat can continue to develop as he handles professional life, then Robbins could be one of the top bats taken from this class.

And for the Longhorns, replacing his production next season is going to be a tall task. However, they have the pieces in place to do so in Anthony Pack Jr. and a pair of transfers in Sawyer Solitaria and Payton Brennan.

The success of Robbins, as well, gives future recruits and transfers a reason to come to Austin. His development into one of the nation's premier players is exactly what Jim Schlossnagle and his staff can sell potential players on.

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook , X and Instagram for the latest news.