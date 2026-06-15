Adrian Rodriguez Joins Elite Company With Career Day Against Alabama

In the Austin Super Regional, shortstop Adrian Rodriguez was a key piece in the No. 6 Texas Longhorns taking care of business. Shining in the opener, he drove in a career-high five RBI and then recorded a go-ahead, two-run double to push the Longhorns to Omaha in the second game.

His dominance offensively didn't miss a beat once he reached the College World Series. Perhaps the lone bright spot for Texas in the opening loss to the No. 3 Georgia Bulldogs, he went 2-for-3. Those performances were just the precursor for his game against the No. 7 Alabama Crimson Tide.

Joining an exclusive club, the sophomore shortstop recorded just the third cycle in Men's College World Series history. He also tied the record most RBI in a Men's College World Series game, as he drove in seven of Texas' 14 runs and wasted no time setting a new career high in the 14-2 win.

Rodriguez continued his torrid start to the postseason

Texas Longhorns shortstop Adrian Rodriguez stands at second base after a double against the Alabama Crimson Tide in the Men's College World Series. | Steven Branscombe-Imagn Images

ADRIAN RODRIGUEZ 🤠🤘



⚾️ Third cycle in #MCWS history

⚾️ 7 RBIs tied record for most in an MCWS game

⚾️ Had himself a day for @TexasBaseball pic.twitter.com/5R4OlP7BfG — NCAA Baseball (@NCAABaseball) June 15, 2026

Starting his day off strong, Rodriguez laced a two-run double down the right field line in the top of the first. Then he added a two-run triple one inning later in the third. However, his triple was initially ruled a single and two-base error after he took one into the gap that got to the wall.

Had that ruling stood, coach Jim Schlossnagle made it clear after the game that he would have made his case for his star shortstop.

"Had it not been changed by the end of the game, I certainly would have said something," he said following the win. "I thought it was a clean triple. I'm glad they made that change during the game."

Keeping it rolling, he then led off the fifth with a single. And then he stepped to the plate in the seventh with a man on and etched his name into Omaha lore, blasting a two-run home run to right to complete the cycle.

He added to his sensational day at the plate during his final at-bat in the eighth, capping off his day with another RBI double to move to 5-for-5 on the day and drive in his seventh run.

When it comes to making deep runs in the postseason, teams need more than their stars to get the job done. They need new names to step up and make a name for themselves. Taking on that mantle for the Longhorns, Rodriguez is determined to stay in Omaha as long as possible and continuing to cement his place among the all-time greats.

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