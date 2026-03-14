Bullpen Melts Down, No. 2 Texas Longhorns Upset by Ole Miss in Conference Opener

Then there was only one.

The No. 2 Texas Longhorns saw its impressive 16-0 start to the season, the best since the 2005 National Championship season, come to an end Friday night in the Southeastern Conference opener against the Ole Miss Rebels.

The Longhorns bullpen, a shaky unit to open up the season despite the impressive record, faltered in crunch time, allowing Rebels outfielder Tristian Bissetta to blast a grand slam in the top of the ninth inning to give Ole Miss the lead late.

Ultimately, Texas was unable to rally in extras, falling to Ole Miss, 9-8 in 11 innings at UFCU Disch-Falk Field in Austin.

“Heard someone say one time you either win or you learn,” head coach Jim Schlossnagle said. “We didn't win the ball game, but we certainly learned more about our team. And stinks to have it happen that way.”

Bullpen Stuggles

Jun 1, 2025; Oxford, MS, USA; Mississippi Rebels shortstop Brayden Randle (1) reacts with outfielder Hayden Federico (9) after scoring a run during the third inning against the Murray State Racers. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images | Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

While the Longhorns have one of the best starting rotations in the country on a given night, Texas' lack of a defined closer caught up to them tonight.

Other than a slight blip in the third inning, allowing three runs, starting pitcher Ruger Riojas had another consistent performance on the mound, striking out eight Rebels in 4.1 innings.

The Longhorns ’ first relief pitcher of the night, Haiden Leffew, took care of business, allowing one hit and tossing three strikeouts in 2.2 innings.

Down the stretch, though, it got ugly on the mound with the next five relief pitchers for Texas struggling to keep Ole Miss off the bases.

Thomas Burns had a tough outing, quickly loading up the bases with a pair of walks and hitting Rebels catcher Austin Fawley to open up the ninth inning. Cal Higgins did not have much luck when he swapped out with Burns.

Higgins was able to battle back, getting the Longhorns two outs, but after walking another batter, he set up another loaded bases situation for the Rebels. Ole Miss was able to cash in with Bissetta, clearing the bases with the grand slam.

“Cal pitched on Tuesday night, and we asked him to come in there and kind of get us out of that jam,” Schlossnagle said. “He was one swing and one pitch away from getting us out of it.”

Brett Crossland was able to mediate the damage, getting Texas out of the inning with a strikeout, and tossed three more for a clean sweep in the 10th inning. In the 11th, Crossland did not have that same muster, hitting two batters and throwing a wild pitch to put Ole Miss in scoring position.

“I thought both teams battled. Two really good teams, a lot of great pitching,” Schlossnagle said.

“The free bases, was defining, and then the big swing by [Bissetta].”

Max Grubbs replaced Crossland and gave up a single to Rebels third basemen Judd Utermark to load the bases. In an unconventional game-winning run, Grubbs walked pinch-hitter Owen Paino for a bases-loaded walk, allowing the Rebels to take the lead late and the game.

Texas unloaded six relief pitchers in the first game of the series, putting more pressure on Saturday starter Luke Harrison to have a deeper start tomorrow.

Longhorns Bats Remain Consistent

Texas junior first baseman Casey Borba celebrates a home run against the Texas State Bobcats on Mar. 11, 2026, at Bobcat Ballpark in San Marcos, Texas. | Texas Athletics

The Longhorns batting order had another solid performance at the plate against their first true test of the season against SEC arms.

Texas blasted three home runs tonight, with lead-off hitter Ethan Mendoza shooting a three-run homer in the bottom of the third and Caey Borba firing a solo shot in the fourth inning for an early lead.

Freshman standout Anthony Pack Jr. crushed a three-run shot in the bottom of the eighth inning to give the Longhorns a four-run lead before the pitching collapse.

Temo Becerra shot a two-out RBI Single to send Aiden Robbins home to tie the game up at eight in the bottom of the ninth inning to push the game into extra innings.

The Longhorns would only hit one more time in the final two innings, struggling against Rebels pitchers Taylor Rabe and Landon Waters.