No. 2 Texas Starting Conference Play Against Ole Miss: Live Updates

In the SEC, there is no such thing as an easy weekend for any team. Over the course of the 30 conference games each club plays, they will be put to the test against the nation's top contenders in pursuit of a conference championship.

For the No. 2 Texas Longhorns (16-0), that journey begins again this weekend with the Ole Miss Rebels (15-3) coming to Austin. With several marquee matchups happening across the conference, this one has the potential to be one of the best of the weekend.

Both teams come into this series looking to start their run through the conference off on the right foot. Texas does so undefeated, having turned up the heat at the plate recently with a sensational six straight games scoring at least 10 runs -- with three of those resulting in a run-rule victory.

Texas begins its SEC gauntlet against the Rebels

Texas Longhorns catcher Carson Tinney and outfielder Aiden Robbins celebrate together at home plate. | University of Texas Athletics.

As for Ole Miss, its season has had a couple bumps along the way but not enough to cause panic. It boasts one of the nation's premier pitching staffs, a staff that will be tasked with shutting down the aforementioned red-hot Longhorns offense.

Heading to the bump for Texas will be staff ace Ruger Riojas. The veteran right-hander fresh off another dominant outing, as he racked up a new career-high 12 strikeouts in his series-opening win over the USC Upstate Spartans last Friday.

Of course, the Longhorns are certainly no strangers to what it takes to compete and win in the SEC. Flourshing in their debut in the conference last season, they went 22-8 and took home the regular season conference championship as a result.

Now, their difficult journey to repeating that feat begins with their thrilling three-game series against the Rebels.

Follow along with our live at-bat by at-bat updates, as the Longhorns open conference play on Friday evening against the Rebels from UFCU Disch-Falk Field.

How to watch/listen -

Friday March 13 - 6:30 p.m. CT - SEC Network+/TexasSports.com/Audio

The Longhorns' starting lineup will be listed below -

2B - Ethan Mendoza

C - Carson Tinney

CF - Aiden Robbins

SS - Adrian Rodriguez

3B - Temo Becerra

LF - Anthony Pack Jr.

1B - Casey Borba

RF - Jayden Duplantier

DH - Josh Livingston

P - Ruger Riojas

Live updates will be available after first pitch