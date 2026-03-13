No. 2 Texas Begins Brutal SEC Gauntlet Against Ole Miss

After a month-long stretch of strictly non-conference games, the No. 2 Texas Longhorns (16-0) are ready to begin SEC play this weekend. Their first test will be a tough one, too, as the Ole Miss Rebels (15-3) come to Austin eager to make an early statement to both the rest of the conference and the country.

Of course, every weekend in the SEC is a tough one. It is a grueling 30-game gauntlet against the nation's top teams where one bad series can make the difference between battling for a conference crown as opposed to scrapping for a place in the NCAA Tournament.

Texas, though, is already well-versed in this aspect. Its first season in the conference saw the squad hit the ground running in impressive fashion, winning the regular season SEC crown. Now, the Longhorns will look to begin their path to repeating as champions against a talented Rebels squad.

Ole Miss Rebels outfielder Hayden Federico stands at the plate and waits for the pitch. | Ole Miss Rebels Athletic

How do the Rebels stack up to the Longhorns?

How to watch/listen -

Friday March 13 - 6:30 p.m. CT - SEC Network+/TexasSports.com/Audio

Saturday March 14 - 2:30 p.m. CT - SEC Network+/TexasSports.com/Audio

Sunday March 15 - 1 p.m. CT - SEC Network+/TexasSports.com/Audio

A look at Ole Miss' season so far -

Ole Miss, like the Longhorns, saw its 2025 season come to an end in its own regional. As a result, bouncing back this season was a top goal for the Rebels. They've shown flashes so far but have been a bit inconsistent.

Two of their three losses were at the hands of teams Texas beat in Houston, dropping a game to the Baylor Bears and then No. 9 Coastal Carolina Chanticleers. When they're on, though, the Rebels have grinded their way to wins and have looked like a team capable of being a dark horse in the SEC.

Ole Miss by the numbers -

Record - 15-3

Runs scored - 147

Runs allowed - 59

Team Avg. - .297

Avg. against - .210

Team ERA - 2.68

Opponent ERA - 9.06

Ole Miss wins this series if...

It can continue its dominant start to the season on the rubber. Through the Rebels' first 18 games they've boasted one of the nation's top pitching staffs, especially their trio of weekend rotation arms. However, they will now face perhaps the toughest test they've had to deal with so far.

The Longhorns enter this series on an absolute heater at the plate. They've outscored opponents 162-40 and have scored at least 10 runs in each of their six games. Slowing them down will be a tall task but one that the Rebels' pitching staff has the talent to do.

If they can contain the Texas bats, then they have a strong chance at leaving Austin not only having ended its undefeated season but with a big series win in their pockets.

Texas wins this series if...

It can be the first team to solve the Ole Miss rotation. Yes, this is a direct counterpoint to how the Rebels can win, but hey -- that's just how it is going to be. As we noted above, the Longhorns enter this game firing on all cylinders. In their last six games, all of which have seen them score at least 10 runs, they've picked up three wins via run-rule.

Now, they face what will easily be the best stable of arms they have so far. The Rebels are holding opponents to a .210 average and have shown they can easily shut down any team that steps into the box so far.

Texas getting the bats going early and often will be pivotal, as avoiding playing from behind against an elite pitching staff is the best path towards starting conference play with a series win.