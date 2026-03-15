Luke Harrison’s Career Outing Steadies Texas Pitching After Bullpen Collapse

After yesterday's utter collapse from the bullpen, many might’ve assumed the long-running narrative of this Texas pitching staff’s dominance had finally run its course.

In Friday night’s 9–8 extra-inning loss to Ole Miss, Texas used seven pitchers, raising questions about the staff’s stamina for the rest of the weekend.

But those concerns faded quickly on Saturday, as starter Luke Harrison delivered a masterful performance.

The left-hander turned in the longest outing of his career, throwing seven innings while allowing two unearned runs and striking out eight, as No. 2 Texas Longhorns regained control of the weekend series with an 11–2 win over Ole Miss.

Harrison Gets His Groove Back

After the disastrous performance on Friday, the Longhorns entered the afternoon needing Harrison to eat innings and limit damage. The fifth-year left-hander answered the call, recording his first career start of seven innings while throwing a career-high 102 pitches.

“For a fifth-year senior to step up when we needed him the most,” head coach Jim Schlossnagle said. “He did a great job.”

Ironically, Harrison’s previous career-high pitch count also came against Ole Miss last season in Arlington.

While command has been an issue all year for Harrison, he displayed early control despite navigating some traffic in the opening inning.

Ole Miss threatened with runners at second and third with two outs in the first, but Harrison escaped by striking out Rebel cleanup hitter Tristan Bissetta — the same hitter who delivered a ninth-inning grand slam in Friday night’s game.

The left-hander settled in from there.

Harrison struck out the side in the second inning on just 10 pitches and retired four straight batters during a stretch in which he threw 10 consecutive strikes. The only thing preventing Harrison from recording an immaculate inning was a two-strike foul ball by Tate Sirmans.

Ole Miss eventually tied the game in the third inning, but neither run was earned. A throwing error and a miscommunication on a wild pitch allowed the Rebels to score despite limited hard contact against Harrison.

The Rebels continued to find ways to put runners on base, reaching to begin three different innings. Each time, Harrison worked himself out of trouble.

By the sixth, he had already reached a season-high pitch count but continued to attack the zone while limiting Ole Miss to scattered hits. He delivered everything Texas could’ve asked of him.

He finished his outing in the seventh inning with another strikeout before inducing two routine flyouts, ending his day with eight strikeouts, five hits allowed and only one walk.

And as Harrison walked off the mound, “LUUUUUKE” chants erupted throughout the Disch.

The outing lowered Harrison’s ERA to 2.19 and, more importantly for Texas, gave the pitching staff exactly what it needed.

After a bullpen-heavy game Friday night, Harrison’s seven innings helped preserve the Longhorns’ relief arms while restoring stability to a staff that had been stretched heavily the night before.

“Really proud of Luke. He pitched his balls off,” secondbaseman Ethan Mendoza said. “It was the Luke that we all love.”

Texas’ arms should now have adequate rest to take the series in Sunday’s finale at noon.