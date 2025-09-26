How Texas Longhorns Baseball is Stealing Show During Football's Long Road Trip
They say everything is bigger in Texas, and arguably the biggest thing is football. A close second, however, may be baseball.
After a 3-1 start to the season that has left many fans feeling all but confident, the Texas Longhorns football team have a bye week before kicking off SEC play against the Florida Gators on Saturday, Oct. 4. at 2 p.m.
Until then, the Longhorn-faithful can get their sports fix this Saturday when Texas and Texas Tech face off in a 12-inning scrimmage at 1 p.m. Saturday in Round Rock at Dell Diamond.
Texas Longhorns and Fall Ball
“When you have six weeks without a home football game, it’s tough on everybody,” Schlossnagle said in a recent media availability. “It front-loaded our recruiting. We’ve had three straight weeks with a lot of guys on visits … and we put the Round Rock game there in hopes of getting a great crowd.”
The Longhorns’ scrimmage against the Red Raiders is the first of two Fall outings the team will play. On Oct. 3, Texas will host the Lamar Cardinals at UFCU Disch-Falk Field, the day before the football team plays at Florida.
“We’re going to try to play as many people as we can get out there,” Schlossnagle said. “We won’t be two weeks into fall practice by the time we play Texas Tech, so there might be some hiccups, but you’re just trying to keep everyone healthy and have a good time.”
Over the course of the longer-than-expected offseason, the Longhorns had plenty of time to recruit new faces and overhaul the roster.
“Unfortunately, we had more time than we wanted to have. … It did give us time to bring a lot of guys on visits,” Schlossnagle said.
The Fall slate will be crucial in developing chemistry between all of the new and familiar faces. Players will be battling for starting roles and proving that they belong in the spots Schlossnagle and his staff have them in. One player, sophomore left-handed pitcher Dylan Volantis, will be transitioning into a starting role after battling a bout of mononucleosis this Summer.
“He’s throwing, but he won’t pitch competitively this fall,” Schlossnagle said. “We’re going to allow him to gain his weight back, get stronger and then get on [Max Weiner]’s 16-week program leading up to the season.”
The Longhorns are currently scheduled to participate in the Astros Foundation College Classic from Feb. 27 to Mar. 1 where they are set to take on Coastal Carolina, Baylor and Ohio State at Daikin Park.