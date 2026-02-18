Texas Offense Awakens Late in Run-Rule Victory Over Lamar

It didn’t come as easily for the Longhorns against Lamar as it did during last weekend’s sweep of UC Davis.

The offense started slower than many would have preferred, and starter Jason Flores looked shaky early. For a moment, you could almost hear Texas fans proclaiming the season’s end.

That was, of course, until the bottom of the fifth inning, when the Longhorns erased an early deficit and erupted to defeat Lamar 14–4 in seven innings Tuesday night at UFCU Disch-Falk Field.

Offense Starts Slow, Then Erupts

A familiar trend with this team continued early, as Lamar struck first against Flores, scoring three runs in the second inning behind a pair of extra-base hits to take a 3–0 lead.

But a 116 mph homer from Carson Tinnney, the first of two on the night, brought some life for the Longhorns.

Temo Becerra later added an RBI single to cut the deficit to one, setting the tone for what would become an absolute breakout night at the plate. Tinney finished 2-for-3 with two home runs, three runs scored and two RBIs.

Then came the bottom of the fifth.

Texas exploded for six runs, highlighted by triples from Adrian Rodriguez and Becerra. Rodriguez’s RBI triple tied the game before Becerra cleared the bases with a three-run triple to give Texas its first lead. Jayden Duplantier and Ashton Larson followed with RBI hits as the Longhorns sent 11 batters to the plate and built an 8–4 advantage. And Texas never looked back.

Texas added insurance late, highlighted by Maddox Monsour’s three-run triple in a five-run seventh inning that ended the game via run rule. The Longhorns finished with 13 hits and drew nine walks, with Becerra driving in three runs and Duplantier adding two RBIs off the bench.

Cozart Steadies the Game

Flores earned the start after emerging as a candidate for the weekend rotation. The sophomore entered the season coming off a promising freshman campaign in which he posted a 2.78 ERA and held opponents to a .205 batting average across 32.1 innings.

But Flores struggled in his official 2025 debut. Despite showing strong velocity and striking out two in the opening frame, Flores was chased after 1.2 innings as Lamar capitalized on timely hitting. Reliever Ethan Walker helped stabilize the game, setting the stage for Sam Cozart to shine.

The right-hander earned the win after tossing four innings, allowing one run on three hits while striking out four and keeping Lamar off balance as Texas pulled away.

"What Cozart did is (what) he's done every day since he's been on campus," said head coach Jim Schlossnagle. "Just throw multiple pitches for strikes, and be in control of himself and mature beyond his years."

With the win, Texas improved to 4-0 and look to keep the undefeated streak going against Michigan State this weekend at home.