How To Watch Texas Longhorns Baseball in Their Midweek Matchup vs. Sam Houston

Texas baseball is officially back to midweek action.

The Longhorns are coming off a series victory in Nashville after taking the Friday and Sunday games against Vanderbilt.

Texas opened the weekend with an 11-4 win behind a strong outing from Dylan Volantis, dropped Game 2 in a 6-0 shutout loss Saturday, then survived a 4-3, 10-inning thriller Sunday to secure the series. It marked the Longhorns’ sixth SEC series win of the season.

After last week’s Tuesday matchup against Air Force was canceled because of inclement weather, the Longhorns now turn their attention to earning a third straight midweek win when Sam Houston visits UFCU Disch-Falk Field.

Here’s how to watch the Longhorns take on the Bearkats.

How to watch No. 4 Texas vs. Sam Houston

Texas Longhorns Aiden Robbins, Maddox Monsour and Anthony Pack Jr. throw up the Hook 'Em Horns. | University of Texas Athletic

Who: No. 4 Texas Longhorns vs. Sam Houston Bearkats

What: 100th all-time meeting between the two programs.

When: Tuesday, April 28, at 6:30 PM CT.

Where: UFCU Disch-Falk Field (Austin)

TV/Streaming: SEC Network+

Radio: Longhorn Radio Network, Sirius XM 374

Radio Announcers: Craig Way (Play-by-play), Roger Wallace (Color Analyst)

Last Season: The Longhorns experienced their best season since 2010, storming to a 44-14 in their first season in the Southeastern Conference, but were dropped in their own regional to an upstart UTSA. Sam Houston endured a difficult 2025 campaign, finishing 12-43 overall and 6-21 in Conference USA play. The Bearkats finished last in the league standings and did not qualify for postseason play.

Series History: Texas leads the all-time series 83-17, dating back to 1952. The Longhorns have won 10 straight against the Bearkats, including a 13-3 run-rule victory in the most recent meeting at home.

Meet the Coaches

Texas Longhorns head coach Jim Schlossnagle stands in the dugout ahead of the Lone Star Showdown. | Aaron E. Martinez/American-Statesman / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Jim Schlossnagle, Texas: Entering his second season at the helm of the storied Texas baseball program, Schlossnagle has been a head coach for over two decades, with previous stops at UNLV, TCU, and Texas A&M. Schlossnagle earned his 1000th career victory against the Baylor Bears at the Bruce Bolt Classic in Houston earlier this season.

Jay Sirianni, Sam Houston: Sirianni enters his sixth season as Sam Houston’s head coach after taking over the program in 2019 following five years as the Bearkats’ associate head coach and pitching instructor. Since arriving in Huntsville, he has helped guide the program to more than 220 wins, multiple conference regular-season titles and four NCAA Tournament appearances, including Sam Houston’s first-ever NCAA Super Regional berth in 2017.

What to Know About The Bearcats

Deep in the heart of Texas… time to compete.#EatEmUpKats pic.twitter.com/XhBLRDazwY — Sam Houston Baseball (@BearkatsBSB) April 28, 2026

Sam Houston enters Tuesday’s matchup playing some of its best baseball of the season.

After enduring an 11-game losing streak earlier this month, the Bearkats have emphatically flipped the script, winning six of their last seven games, including back-to-back Conference USA series wins over New Mexico State and Middle Tennessee, plus a midweek upset over Baylor in Huntsville.

The Bearkats are hitting just .252 as a team on the season, but the power surge has been noticeable lately. They have homered in 11 of their last 12 games with 17 total home runs during that stretch after hitting just 16 in their first 32 games of the year. Jeric Curtis leads the lineup with a .322 batting average and .853 OPS, while Cade Corcoran has been a steady run producer with five home runs and 24 RBIs.

On the mound, consistency has been more of an issue. Sam Houston carries a 5.90 team ERA and has been outscored 279-238 this season, but Tuesday starter Jonathan Anders has been a bright spot. The left-hander enters with a 1.93 ERA across 28 innings and will likely be tasked with slowing down a Texas offense that has been hot and cold as of late.

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