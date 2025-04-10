Insider Makes Massive Prediction for Texas Longhorns Baseball
The Texas Longhorns baseball club is under head coach Jim Schlossnagle's direction for year one and is shattering pre-season expectations.
After starting the season in the top 25, the team was expected to make a regional, even potentially host, and now, with just six weeks left in the season, the Longhorns have found themselves sitting at No. 2 in the nation.
Now, after a sweep of Georgia, insider Kendall Rogers of D1Baseball believes Texas has a chance to do something special by the end of the year.
"(Texas) looks like a team that could win the national title in Schlossnagle’s first season," Rogers said on X.
Rogers also ranks Chris Del Conte's hire as the highest-graded off-season hire.
As for Schlossnagle, he feels a good reason for this success is the continuity and depth they have across the roster, including in the pitching department, where even players outside normal starters Jared Spencer and Luke Harrison, such as Ruger Riojas, have stepped up in a big way.
“I’d love to be able to keep Ruger right where he is,” Schlossnagle said. “I know we’re trying to win championships for sure, but at the same time, we’re also trying to get 15-16 wins in this conference, which normally puts you in a postseason,” Schloss said about the use of RHP Ruger Riojas. “So with our injuries and different things that have happened, you have to take everything into account when you’re trying to get to that win mark.”
Ranked second in the country after their performance against Georgia, and now tied for first in the SEC standings, the Longhorns will take their 27-4 record on the road to Kentucky. The team is yet to lose a weekend series this season, and while the schedule will only get tougher to close out the season, there is a lot of confidence surrounding the program and where they can finish.
After a splash hire that started in a cemetery and a season of turmoil for his ex-team, can year one end in Schhlossnagle bringing the first national championship in 20 years to Austin?