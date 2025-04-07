Texas Baseball Jumps Into D1Baseball's Top Three Following Georgia Sweep
Before the season started, the Texas Longhorns (26-4, 11-1) found themselves just inside the top 20 according to D1Baseball. They slotted in at No. 19 overall and prepared for their first season under Jim Schlossnagle and first as members of the SEC.
However, there were understandably questions about just how good they would be. It didn't take them long to answer said questions. They roared through non-conference play and started off SEC play equally as hot with a road sweep of Mississippi State.
After that they faced two different Tigers in back-to-back weekends, taking two out of three from a red-hot LSU and then sweeping Missouri on the road. However, their most recent SEC series was their most impressive showing to date.
Over the weekend they welcomed the then-No. 3 Georgia Bulldogs to Austin for a must-see series. What followed was Texas' fourth conference series win and arguably its most important of the season to date.
Not only did the Longhorns take the series, they swept it. This marked their third SEC series sweep and second series win over a top three opponent following their weekend against then-No. 2 LSU.
This propelled them even further up D1Baseball's top 25 rankings, as the Longhorns jumped three spots from No. 5 all the way up to No. 2 -- their highest ranking of the season so far.
Next up for the Longhorns is the conclusion to their five-game homestand, as they welcome the Houston Christian Huskies to town on Tuesday evening for a midweek clash. Taking this game lightly is not something they can afford, but they know that with two midweek losses already on their ledger.
Following their midweek showdown, the Longhorns hit the road once again for another SEC weekend series against a gritty, tough Kentucky Wildcats team that will be eager to add some upset wins to its tally.