Jim Schlossnagle Provides Injury Update on Pair of Key Longhorns
The 2025 college baseball regular season is quickly approaching the final stretch. As he readies his squad for a final push before the SEC Tournament and postseason play, Jim Schlossnagle offered injury news on two of the No. 1 Texas Longhorns' key contributors.
Starting with star right fielder Max Belyeu, the Longhorns coach provided an update on his timeline for return following an 11-2 win over the Prairie View A&M Panthers on Tuesday.
"He's making progress. He's still a couple weeks away at the earliest - probably closer to three, I would guess," he said via Horns247. "But he's improving fast. His mobility is very good. It's just a matter of having him be pain-free to be able to put a bat in his hand."
Belyeu, of course, has not seen action since injuring his thumb in the Longhorns' series opening win over Missouri on March 28. As it currently stands, the timeline projects for his return either in the final regular season series against the Oklahoma Sooners or during the SEC Tournament.
How the next two weeks play out for the Longhorns will likely play a key role in that decision. They currently hold a commanding five-game lead over the second place Arkansas Razorbacks, and are poised to face them starting on Thursday. That will be followed by a series against the Florida Gators the following weekend.
If Texas can clinch the regular season conference crown prior to the series against Oklahoma, it wouldn't be too shocking to see Belyeu held out a bit longer to ensure he's fully healthy. However, should the title be up for grabs in that series then his return could be on the table.
An update on Belyeu wasn't the only one offered by Schlossnagle, though, as he also spoke on the status of Jonah Williams.
"I'll be shocked if he's not available on Thursday," he said. "He probably could have played today [against Prairie View A&M], but I wanted to give it all of today and all of tomorrow, just to be sure about it. But I would think he'd be available this weekend."
Williams, who exited Texas' 14-11 win over Texas State with a hamstring injury, had provided an offensive spark following his insertion into the starting lineup.
The return of Williams for the Arkansas series is a definite win for the Longhorns. Paired with the eventual return of Belyeu, and they are getting a pair of key players back at the perfect time.