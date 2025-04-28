Texas Baseball Maintains Status Atop D1Baseball's Top 25 Rankings
Following a hard-fought series win over the Kentucky Wildcats on the road, the Texas Longhorns (37-5) ascended to the top of the college baseball rankings. The question then became whether or not they could sustain their success or if the pressure of the top spot would get to them.
They aced their first set of tests in that regard with a perfect 4-0 week over the UTRGV Vaqueros and then-No. 8 Auburn Tigers. Winning all four games helped them maintain their status as D1Baseball's top team.
However, it was not going to get any easier. Next up for the Longhorns was an even tougher week. First, they hit the road to take on a scrappy Texas State Bobcats squad before returning home to face a scorching hot Texas A&M Aggies team eager to take them down a peg.
And again the Longhorns managed to get the job done. The week started with a thrilling back-and-forth affair that resulted in a 14-11 win over the Bobcats thanks to a Jalin Flores go-ahead grand slam.
Keeping that momentum rolling into the weekend, they returned home and swept their bitter rivals in a series of one-run victories that pushed their current winning streak to nine games. Not only that, but the four wins helped them maintain their spot at No. 1 overall in the latest D1Baseball rankings.
A sweep of the Aggies, as well as corresponding chaos elsewhere in the SEC, saw the Longhorns exit the weekend with a commanding five-game lead atop the conference standings. Making matters even better is the fact the magic number to clinch the regular season conference crown is now just four games.
Of course, that will still be easier said than done. They have 11 regular season games left, nine of which are conference foes. And of those nine conference games, six are on the road -- including this weekend's trip to take on the Arkansas Razorbacks.