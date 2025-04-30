Longhorns Notebook: No. 1 Texas Beats Prairie View A&M For 10th Straight Win
In their penultimate midweek game of the 2025 season, the No. 1 Texas Longhorns (38-5) again managed to take care of business in relatively easy fashion. They mangaged to dispatch the Prairie View A&M Panthers (11-32) with an 11-2 win.
Things started slow for the Longhorns in this one, though, as the bats were kept relatively in check through the first four innings. Following an explosion in the fifth, though, they found themselves ahead 9-1 and never looked back.
On the mound it was a strong showing from the bullpen, as they delivered six innings of one-run baseball after Kade Bing worked just three innings to start the game.
Now, here are three key takeaways from the Longhorns' 11-2 win over the Panthers.
Bats come to life in the fifth
It was a bit of a slow start for the Longhorns at the plate, as they held a 3-1 lead through the first four innings in this one. However, the fifth inning was a different story as the offense roared to life in a big way.
Ethan Mendoza got the party started with an RBI double, extending the lead to 4-1. That opened the floodgates as the Longhorns would push across five more runs in the inning. Capping off the rally was Casey Borba, as he blasted a two out, three-run shot to put Texas comfortably ahead 9-1.
Hudson Hamilton shoves
While it was a strong showing from the bullpen overall in the win, a special shoutout needs to be given to Hudson Hamilton. After Bing exited the game following three innings of one-run baseball, he came into the game and proceeded to completely shutdown the Panthers on the bump.
Phenomenal out of the bullpen for the Longhorns, Hamilton provided three hitless innings and was a walk away from a trio of perfect innings. Either way, his ability to contain the Panthers allowed the Longhorns bats to find time to wake up and power the way to an eventual 11-2 win.
Have a day, Easton Winfield
Speaking of the Longhorns bats waking up, how about a hat tip to one Mr. Easton Winfield. Despite not seeing regular playing time in recent weeks and entering with a .200 average, the left fielder had no trouble at the plate in this one.
He kicked things off with a pair of singles in the second and fifth, starting the day a perfect 2-for-2 at the dish. Not stopping there, the slugger added a double in the sixth and then blasted his first home run as a Longhorn in the eight -- a two-run blast that extended Texas' lead to 11-2.
Overall, he was perfect at the plate with four hits and raised his average all the way up to .265. Winfield getting hot offensively is another big win for the Longhorns, as he could prove to be a critical bench bat heading into postseason play.
What’s next for Texas?
It’ll be a quick turnaround for the Longhorns, as they are back in action on Thursday evening to kick off a pivotal three game series against the Arkansas Razorbacks at 6 p.m. CT.