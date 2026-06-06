Texas Baseball Live Score for College Baseball Super Regional Tournament vs Oregon

The No. 6 Texas Longhorns (43—13) are ready to get back on the diamond and continue their pursuit of a College World Series berth with the start of the Austin Super Regional.

Standing between them and Omaha, however, is a clash with the No. 11 Oregon Ducks (43—16). Both the Longhorns and Ducks enter this weekend riding waves of momentum following their showings in each of their respective regionals.

For Texas, it was a dominant three-game sweep of the Austin Regional with wins over the Holy Cross Crusaders, Tarleton State Texans and UC Santa Barbara Gauchos. It was a great weekend for the bats, as the club outscored its opponents 41-7.

Can the Longhorns start off strong against the Ducks?

Texas Longhorns outfielder Aiden Robbins celebrates hitting a home run against the UC Santa Barbara Gauchos in the Austin Regional. | University of Texas Athletics

As for the Ducks, they swept their own regional in Eugene with wins over the Yale Bulldogs, Washington State Cougars and Oregon State Beavers. They did so with a phenomenal weekend of pitching, allowing only three runs across the three games.

Leading the way for the Longhorns offensively will be the trio of Aiden Robbins, Carson Tinney and Anthony Pack Jr. again. They were on fire in the regional round, with the outfield tandem of Robbins and Pack blasting four homers each.

On the mound will be Dylan Volantis, as he'll look to continue his dominant campaign. A loss would not be the end of Texas' season, as it is double elimination, but it would certainly make getting back to Omaha even more difficult.

Follow along as we provide live at-bat by at-bat updates, with the Longhorns looking to win the Austin Super Regional opener against the Ducks on Saturday evening and get one win closer to the College World Series.

How to watch/listen -

Saturday June 6 - 7 p.m. CT - ESPN/TexasSports.com/Audio

The Longhorns' starting lineup will be listed below -

RF - Aiden Robbins

C - Carson Tinney

LF - Anthony Pack Jr.

2B - Temo Becerra

SS - Adrian Rodriguez

DH - Ethan Mendoza

1B - Ashton Larson

3B - Casey Borba

CF - Dariyan Pendergrass

P - Dylan Volantis

Live updates will be available after first pitch

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook , X and Instagram for the latest news.