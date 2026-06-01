Key Moment in Texas Baseball’s Win Against UC Santa Barbara in CBB Regional

Baseball is a beautiful, punishing sport.

One day, a team may look completeley inextinguishable. The next, totally ordinary.

Texas Baseball was reminded of that reality Sunday night.

After dismantling Holy Cross and Tarleton State by a combined score of 35-3, the Longhorns suddenly fell flat against UC Santa Barbara. A Gauchos team that had barely an hour of rest after playing earlier that day, at that.

Texas couldn’t generate anything against Guachos starting pitcher Kellan Montgomery, managing just three hits through five innings as Montgomery’s pitch count remained low. A stellar start from Ruger Riojas kept Texas in the game, but the Longhorns kept getting in the way of themselves as a winner-take-all Monday matchup became more imminent.

That was until, of course, the top of the seventh, when Aiden Robbins stepped to the plate.

Aiden Robbins Delivers When Texas Needed Him Most

Texas' Aiden Robbins (43) celebrates after hitting a solo home run against Tennessee. | Saul Young/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

After cruising through its first two games of the regional, Texas finally found itself in a fight.

UC Santa Baraba maintained a one-run advanatage till the sixth, when Texas scratched two runs to take a 2-1 lead, chasing Montogomery from the game.

But before Texas knew it, that lead was gone.

A defensive meltdown in the bottom half of the inning handed UC Santa Barbara two runs. With runners on base, a run was scored as Texas reliever Brett Crossland fielded a bunt and threw wildly down the first-base line. Moments later, another run was scored when Robbins failed to execute a clean relay to the plate. Just like that, Texas trailed 3-2.

It was Texas’ first real adversity of the weekend. But fortunately for the Longhorns, Robbins had an answer.

After Casey Borba opened the seventh inning with a single, Dariyan Pendergrass appeared to score the tying run with a sacrifice bunt. Instead, interference was called, erasing the play and sending Borba back to first. Robbins was on deck.

And luckily for Texas, the SEC Newcomer of the Year is no stranger to big moments.

On a 3-1 count, Robbins got the fastball he had been waiting for and launched it just beneath the scoreboard in right-center field. The two-run shot gave the Longhorns a 4-3 lead they never let up.

"It was pretty crazy, to be honest, because we thought we had scored a run there, got a guy on third, so I thought my job was a lot easier than it ended up being," Robbins said.

"So I just stayed calm, kind of just did what I do, took my breath, and I hadn't seen the fastball yet, so I was really just waiting for it,” Robbins said. “He kind of ran it into my barrel and I put a perfect swing on it."

Texas added two insurance runs over the final two innings, while Thomas Burns and Sam Cozart helped navigate a shaky bullpen effort before Luke Harrison recorded the final out.

The homer was Robbins' 23rd of the season and ultimately secured a 6-4 victory for Texas --- and Austin Regional MVP honors. It capped the Longhorns' perfect 3-0 run through the Austin Regional, punching their ticket to the super regionals for the first time since 2023.

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