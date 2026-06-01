Super Horns: No. 6 Texas Hosting No. 11 Oregon in Austin Super Regional

Before the Field of 64 was officially revealed on Selection Monday, the Texas Longhorns knew that the road to Omaha would run through UFCU Disch-Falk Field. After receiving the No. 6 national seed, winning the Austin Regional would bring a super regional to the Disch.

Now, they can officially confirm that their will be at least two more games played in Austin in 2026. They did what they needed to do, sweeping through the Austin Regional with blowout wins over Holy Cross and Tarleton State before taking a 6-4 thriller against UC Santa Barbara in the regional final.

Next up, Texas will play host to the No. 11 Oregon Ducks as the winners of the Eugene Regional following their victory in their own regional final.

Texas welcomes the Ducks to Austin

Texas Longhorns' outfielder Anthony Pack Jr. celebrates a grand slam against the USC Upstate Spartans. | Texas Longhorns Athletic

Much like Texas, it was a clean sweep for the Ducks as they battled their way through the regional this week. First, they opened with a 14-2 blowout win over Yale on Friday, followed with a 4-0 win over Washington State on Saturday and then a 4-1 defeat of Oregon State in the Eugene Regional Final.

For the Longhorns, taking the Austin Regional is a strong start to the postseason. It also is the first time they've won a home regional since 2022, when they swept as well before hitting the road to face East Carolina in the super regional — a super they would win, too, marking the last time they reached Omaha as well.

Not only that, but it is the first time they have hosted an Austin Super Regional since the 2021 season. That season saw them reach the College World Series and come up short of winning it all, reaching the semifinals before falling to the eventual champions, Mississippi State.

Of course, the work is far from done and the Ducks are no slouch. Boasting one of the best pitching staffs in the nation, Oregon makes its way to Austin looking to make its first trip to the College World Series since 1954 and the second in program history.

For now, though, the Longhorns will look to regroup and keep the momentum rolling once the super regional round starts. There was a lot to like about their showing throughout the Austin Regional and if they can keep that production rolling, they could be well on their way back to Omaha.

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