Texas Baseball Live Score for College Baseball Regional Tournament vs UCSB

Since the reveal of the Texas Longhorns (42—13) hosting an Austin Regional, the question was if they could avoid the fate of last season when they were bounced at home by UTSA. And after two games, they find themselves one game away from doing exactly that.

First, they easily dispatched of Holy Cross with a 19-1 blowout win in their opener on Friday. Then a 16-2 rout of Tarleton State on Saturday propelled them to the Austin Regional Final on Sunday, where they will now face the UC Santa Barbara Gauchos (40—19).

The Gauchos punched their ticket to the regional final following a 9-5 win over Tarleton State in the Sunday afternoon elimination game. Which, for the Longhorns, means one of the nation's deepest pitching staffs will be toeing the rubber against them.

Can Texas secure its spot in the super regional round on Sunday?

Texas Longhorns infielder Temo Becerra celebrates after recording an RBI base hit against the Mississippi State Bulldogs. | University of Texas Athletics

However, their is certainly not a lack of confidence in the Texas dugout. For good reason, too, as the bats have roared to life in the Austin Regional with a combined 35 runs through two games.

Leading the way has been Anthony Pack Jr., as he went deep three times in the opener and launched his fourth of the regional in Saturday's dominant win over the Texans. Aiden Robbins has been right behind him, too, with a multi-homer game of his own on Friday and another longball on Saturday.

Now, they'll look to get the job done and avoid the dreaded "if necessary" game seven on Monday. Taking the mound for the Longhorns will be veteran right-hander Ruger Riojas, with a rested bullpen and potentially Luke Harrison waiting in the wings if needed to get the job done.

Follow along as we provide live at-bat by at-bat updates, with the Longhorns looking to secure a trip to the super regional round against the Gauchos in the Austin Regional Final on Sunday evening.

How to watch/listen -

Sunday May 31 - 5 p.m. CT - ESPN+/TexasSports.com/Audio

The Longhorns' starting lineup will be listed below -

Live updates will be available after first pitch

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