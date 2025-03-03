Longhorns Continue to Climb D1Baseball's Top 25 Rankings
The ultimate goal for any team when they step on the diamond is to come out on the other end with another victory to their name in the win column. That has been a common occurence lately for the Texas Longhorns (9-1).
After dropping their season opener to the Louisville Cardinals in walk off fashion, the Longhorns quickly got to work righting the ship. What came next was the team fans expected to see when the campaign begun.
Bouncing back in strong fashion, they have rattled off nine straight wins and currently sport a sensational 9-1 record. Reflecting that early season surge, Texas has continued to move up D1Baseball's top 25, as was the case in the latest version on Monday.
Continuing their ascension, the Longhorns moved up three spots from No. 15 to No. 12 after their showing in the Las Vegas Classic. Sweeping through the weekend with three straight 10-plus run performances will do that for you, after all.
The latest version of the rankings also gives the Longhorns a pair of top 25 wins, as they took down both Ole Miss and Oklahoma State during their opening weekend at Globe Life Field.
Next on the docket for Texas is a brief five-game homestand which kicks off on Tuesday against the Texas A&M Corpus Christi Islanders. There's no guarantees in baseball, of course, but if the Longhorns take care of business then they have a strong chance at increasing their winning streak ahead of SEC play.
