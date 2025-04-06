Longhorns Notebook: No. 5 Texas Makes Strong Statement, Sweeps No. 3 Georgia
Folks, the vibes are absolutely immaculate in Austin -- and for good reason. The No. 5 Texas Longhorns (26-4, 11-1) are riding high after sweeping their way through another SEC series, this time taking out the No. 3 Georgia Bulldogs (29-5, 8-4).
This was widely considered the top series across the country this weekend and had no issues living up to the hype. Not only that, but it was arguably the Longhorns' toughest test to date as the pitching staff would need to be excellent to shut down a potent Georgia lineup.
And excellent they were, as they were lights out from Jared Spencer on Friday to Dylan Volantis on Sunday. They limited the Bulldogs to just eight runs in the three-game sweep, allowing the offense to come up with multiple clutch hits when they were needed.
Now, here are three key takeaways from the Longhorns’ sweep of the Bulldogs
Take a bow, pitching
The matchup to watch entering this series was without a doubt the potent Georgia lineup vs. Texas’ brilliant pitching staff. Well, safe to say that battle went the way of the Longhorns. After averaging over 10 runs a game prior, the Bulldogs were held to only eight runs across three games.
Needing to deliver strong outings, the trio of Jared Spencer, Luke Harrison and Ruger Riojas delivered. They offered 19.1 innings and only the eight runs, seven of which were earned, with a combined 27 strikeouts.
Behind them the bullpen tandem of Max Grubbs and Dylan Volantis were lights out, not allowing a single run and striking out 11 strikeouts in the sweep.
Clutch offense strikes again
It wasn't always pretty at the plate for the Longhorns this weekend, but when the lights were brightest they stepped up and got the job done -- especially in games two and three. A five-run seventh inning propelled them to a 7-4 win over the Bulldogs in game two after having trailed 4-0.
Then in game three it was another low-scoring affair, as they found themselves down 2-1 before Jalin Flores launched a go-ahead two-run blast. While that lead didn't last, and it would go to extras, Rylan Galvan joined the fun and blasted a walk off solo home run to lift Texas to a 4-3 win and the sweep.
Big-time bats record big-time hits, and so far the Longhorns are showing they have plenty of guys up and down their lineup capable of getting the job done when the pressure is highest.
SEC put on notice
If the rest of the SEC weren't aware already, then they should be now. Under the direction of Jim Schlossnagle the Longhorns have roared out of the gates in conference play in dominant fashion so far.
Through their first four series as members of the SEC, they have won all four. More impressive, however, is the fact that three of those wins have come in sweeps. Their only loss has been against LSU in the series opener.
Of course, there is still plenty of baseball left and there's no guarantee the Longhorns will continue to be as dominant against conference foes. However, if they continue to play as well as they have, then they'll be a strong contender to win the conference in their first season.
What’s next for Texas?
The Longhorns will be back in action on Tuesday, wrapping up a five-game homestand against the Houston Christian Huskies at 6:30 p.m. CT from UFCU Disch-Falk Field.