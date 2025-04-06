Longhorns Country

Longhorns and Bulldogs Tied 1-1 After Fourth Inning: Live Updates

The Longhorns aim to stay red hot in SEC play with a win over the Bulldogs on Sunday.

Connor Zimmerlee

The No. 5 Texas Longhorns (25-4, 10-1) are back in action on Sunday afternoon, wrapping up their three-game conference series against the No. 3 Georgia Bulldogs (29-4, 8-3). Having already claimed their fourth SEC series win in four tries, a win on Sunday would give the Longhorns their third sweep.

While the Longhorns' win in the opener on Friday was never truly in doubt, they were tasked with staging a late rally in game two on Saturday. They entered the seventh inning trailing 4-2, with their only runs having come on a two-run home run off the bat of Jaquae Stewart.

However, the seventh saw them complete that much-needed rally. Keeping the line moving with hits and walks alike, they exploded for five runs thanks to a pair of two-run doubles from Jalin Flores and Will Gasparino and capped off by a Kimble Schuessler sac fly to make it 7-4.

That would be all the runs they needed, with Max Grubbs continuing his form of dominance on the mound to secure the win. Now, they go for the series sweep.

Ruger Rioja
Follow along as we provide live updates throughout the game, as the Longhorns take on the Bulldogs and aim for a series sweep in the finale from UFCU Disch-Falk Field at 1 p.m. CT.

Live updates will be available after first pitch

The Longhorns' starting lineup will be listed below -

2B - Ethan Mendoza

SS - Jalin Flores

C - Rylan Galvan

CF - Will Gasparino

1B - Kimble Schuessler

3B - Casey Borba

DH - Jaquae Stewart

RF - Tommy Farmer IV

LF - Jayden Duplantier

P - Ruger Riojas

Top First:

Ruger Riojas (Texas) pitching

Black: Double

Alford: Groundout to short, Black to third

Burnett: Strikeout swinging

Black out at home

Zaborowski: will leadoff second

Bottom First:

Leighton Finley (Georgia) pitching

Mendoza: Hit by pitch

Flores: Pop out to second

Galvan: Groundout to pitcher, Mendoza to second

Gasparino: Strikeout looking

Top Second:

Zaborowski: Walk

Adams: Strikeout looking

McCarthy: Fly out to center

King: Fly out to right

Bottom Second:

Schuessler: Single

Schuessler advanced to second (wild pitch)

Schuessler advanced to third (wild pitch)

Borba: Walk

Stewart: RBI single, Longhorns lead 1-0

Farmer: Strikeout looking

Duplantier: Grounded into double play (6-4-3)

Top Third:

Hunter: Groundout to first

Branch: Walk

Black: Walk

Alford: Hit by pitch

Burnett: RBI walk, Longhorns tied 1-1

Zaborowski: Grounded into double play (5-3)

Bottom Third:

Mendoza: Fly out to left

Flores: Pop out to catcher

Galvan: Strikeout swinging

Top Fourth:

Adams: Strikeout swinging

McCarthy: Fly out to center

King: Groundout to short

Bottom Fourth:

Gasparino: Fly out to center

Schuessler: Fly out to center

Borba: Strikeout swinging

