Longhorns and Bulldogs Tied 1-1 After Fourth Inning: Live Updates
The No. 5 Texas Longhorns (25-4, 10-1) are back in action on Sunday afternoon, wrapping up their three-game conference series against the No. 3 Georgia Bulldogs (29-4, 8-3). Having already claimed their fourth SEC series win in four tries, a win on Sunday would give the Longhorns their third sweep.
While the Longhorns' win in the opener on Friday was never truly in doubt, they were tasked with staging a late rally in game two on Saturday. They entered the seventh inning trailing 4-2, with their only runs having come on a two-run home run off the bat of Jaquae Stewart.
However, the seventh saw them complete that much-needed rally. Keeping the line moving with hits and walks alike, they exploded for five runs thanks to a pair of two-run doubles from Jalin Flores and Will Gasparino and capped off by a Kimble Schuessler sac fly to make it 7-4.
That would be all the runs they needed, with Max Grubbs continuing his form of dominance on the mound to secure the win. Now, they go for the series sweep.
Follow along as we provide live updates throughout the game, as the Longhorns take on the Bulldogs and aim for a series sweep in the finale from UFCU Disch-Falk Field at 1 p.m. CT.
Live updates will be available after first pitch
The Longhorns' starting lineup will be listed below -
2B - Ethan Mendoza
SS - Jalin Flores
C - Rylan Galvan
CF - Will Gasparino
1B - Kimble Schuessler
3B - Casey Borba
DH - Jaquae Stewart
RF - Tommy Farmer IV
LF - Jayden Duplantier
P - Ruger Riojas
Top First:
Ruger Riojas (Texas) pitching
Black: Double
Alford: Groundout to short, Black to third
Burnett: Strikeout swinging
Black out at home
Zaborowski: will leadoff second
Bottom First:
Leighton Finley (Georgia) pitching
Mendoza: Hit by pitch
Flores: Pop out to second
Galvan: Groundout to pitcher, Mendoza to second
Gasparino: Strikeout looking
Top Second:
Zaborowski: Walk
Adams: Strikeout looking
McCarthy: Fly out to center
King: Fly out to right
Bottom Second:
Schuessler: Single
Schuessler advanced to second (wild pitch)
Schuessler advanced to third (wild pitch)
Borba: Walk
Stewart: RBI single, Longhorns lead 1-0
Farmer: Strikeout looking
Duplantier: Grounded into double play (6-4-3)
Top Third:
Hunter: Groundout to first
Branch: Walk
Black: Walk
Alford: Hit by pitch
Burnett: RBI walk, Longhorns tied 1-1
Zaborowski: Grounded into double play (5-3)
Bottom Third:
Mendoza: Fly out to left
Flores: Pop out to catcher
Galvan: Strikeout swinging
Top Fourth:
Adams: Strikeout swinging
McCarthy: Fly out to center
King: Groundout to short
Bottom Fourth:
Gasparino: Fly out to center
Schuessler: Fly out to center
Borba: Strikeout swinging