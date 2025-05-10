Longhorns and Gators Tied 0-0 After First Inning: Live Updates
After roaring out of the gate to start conference play in their first season as members of the SEC, the No. 1 Texas Longhorns (39-9, 19-6) have run into a rough patch. They squared off against the Arkansas Razorbacks last weekend and were swept in uncompetitive fashion, marking both their first series loss and sweep of the season.
Coming out of that series they did manage to bounce back in somewhat positive fashion, picking up a 9-3 win over the Lamar Cardinals in their final midweek game of the season. That momentum was not long lived, unfortunately.
On Friday they opened their series against the Florida Gators (34-17, 12-13) and looked like the team that got smacked around by the Razorbacks. Ruger Riojas suffered his second consecutive ugly outing, only managing to record one out while giving up six runs.
At the plate it wasn't much better, as the Longhorns managed to only scratch across two runs and struck out an obscene 16 times -- including nine combined between the top three in the lineup. Now, they look to bounce back on Saturday and even the series.
Follow along for live at-bat by at-bat updates as the Longhorns take on the Gators in game two at 1 p.m. CT from UFCU Disch-Falk Field, looking to get back in the win column and even the series.
Live updates will be available after first pitch
The Longhorns' starting lineup will be listed below -
DH - Ethan Mendoza
C - Rylan Galvan
SS - Jalin Flores
1B - Kimble Schuessler
2B - Adrian Rodriguez
3B - Casey Borba
CF - Will Gasparino
RF - Tommy Farmer IV
LF - Jonah Williams
P - Luke Harrison
Top First:
Luke Harrison (Texas) pitching
Boser: Single
Lawson: Strikeout swinging
Heyman: Strikeout swinging
Evans: Strikeout looking
Bottom First:
Liam Peterson (Florida) pitching
Mendoza: Strikeout swinging
Galvan: Double
Flores: Pop out to short
Galvan stole third
Schuessler: Fly out to center