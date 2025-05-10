Longhorns Country

Longhorns and Gators Tied 0-0 After First Inning: Live Updates

The Longhorns look to get back in the win column and even the series against the Gators.

After roaring out of the gate to start conference play in their first season as members of the SEC, the No. 1 Texas Longhorns (39-9, 19-6) have run into a rough patch. They squared off against the Arkansas Razorbacks last weekend and were swept in uncompetitive fashion, marking both their first series loss and sweep of the season.

Coming out of that series they did manage to bounce back in somewhat positive fashion, picking up a 9-3 win over the Lamar Cardinals in their final midweek game of the season. That momentum was not long lived, unfortunately.

On Friday they opened their series against the Florida Gators (34-17, 12-13) and looked like the team that got smacked around by the Razorbacks. Ruger Riojas suffered his second consecutive ugly outing, only managing to record one out while giving up six runs.

Jalin Flore
At the plate it wasn't much better, as the Longhorns managed to only scratch across two runs and struck out an obscene 16 times -- including nine combined between the top three in the lineup. Now, they look to bounce back on Saturday and even the series.

Follow along for live at-bat by at-bat updates as the Longhorns take on the Gators in game two at 1 p.m. CT from UFCU Disch-Falk Field, looking to get back in the win column and even the series.

Live updates will be available after first pitch

The Longhorns' starting lineup will be listed below -

DH - Ethan Mendoza

C - Rylan Galvan

SS - Jalin Flores

1B - Kimble Schuessler

2B - Adrian Rodriguez

3B - Casey Borba

CF - Will Gasparino

RF - Tommy Farmer IV

LF - Jonah Williams

P - Luke Harrison

Top First:

Luke Harrison (Texas) pitching

Boser: Single

Lawson: Strikeout swinging

Heyman: Strikeout swinging

Evans: Strikeout looking

Bottom First:

Liam Peterson (Florida) pitching

Mendoza: Strikeout swinging

Galvan: Double

Flores: Pop out to short

Galvan stole third

Schuessler: Fly out to center

