Longhorns Trail Gators 6-0 After Second Inning: Live Updates
The No. 1 Texas Longhorns (39-8, 19-5) are back in action for another round of SEC play, as they welcome the Florida Gators (33-17, 11-13) to Austin for their final conference series of the season.
While both teams obviously want to win this series, the factor of how important it is for each team to win is drastically different. Texas enters the weekend atop the SEC standings and with a likely regional host bid all but locked up, barring something unforeseen happening over the next three weekends.
However, they definitely want to get back in the SEC win column after suffering a rough sweep at the hands of the Arkansas Razorbacks. As for the Gators, they find themselves more than likely in the Field of 64 for the NCAA Tournament, but with little margin for error. Stacking up wins, especially over a team of Texas' caliber, would be a big boost for them.
Follow along as we provide live at-bat by at-bat updates, as the Longhorns open their three-game series against the Gators from UFCU Disch-Falk Field at 6:30 p.m. CT.
Live updates will be available after first pitch -
The Longhorns' starting lineup will be listed below -
DH - Ethan Mendoza
C - Rylan Galvan
SS - Jalin Flores
1B - Kimble Schuessler
2B - Adrian Rodriguez
CF - Will Gasparino
3B - Casey Borba
RF - Tommy Farmer IV
LF - Jonah Williams
P - Ruger Riojas
Top First:
Ruger Riojas (Texas) pitching
Boser: Walk
Boser stole second
Lawson: Strikeout swinging
Heyman: Single, Boser to third
Evans: RBI double, Heyman to third, Longhorns trail 1-0
Evans scored on wild pitch, Longhorns trail 2-0
Cyr: Walk
Donay: Walk
Yost: Two-run single, Longhorns trail 4-0
Max Grubbs (Texas) pitching (2-1 count)
Wilson: Walk
Nadeau: Two-run single, Longhorns trail 6-0
Wilson stole third
Boser: Hit by pitch
Lawson: Strikeout swinging
Heyman: Strikeout swinging
Top First:
Pierce Coppola (Florida) pitching
Mendoza: Hit by pitch
Galvan: Strikeout swinging
Flores: Strikeout swinging
Schuessler: Single
Gasparino: Single
Gasparino: Pop out to third
Top Second:
Evans: Strikeout swinging
Cyr: Strikeout swinging
Donay: Strikeout swinging
Bottom Second:
Borba: Strikeout swinging
Farmer: Fly out to center
Williams: Hit by pitch
Mendoza: Pop out to third