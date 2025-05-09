Longhorns Country

Longhorns Trail Gators 6-0 After Second Inning: Live Updates

The Longhorns look to get back in the win column in SEC play against the Gators.

The No. 1 Texas Longhorns (39-8, 19-5) are back in action for another round of SEC play, as they welcome the Florida Gators (33-17, 11-13) to Austin for their final conference series of the season.

While both teams obviously want to win this series, the factor of how important it is for each team to win is drastically different. Texas enters the weekend atop the SEC standings and with a likely regional host bid all but locked up, barring something unforeseen happening over the next three weekends.

However, they definitely want to get back in the SEC win column after suffering a rough sweep at the hands of the Arkansas Razorbacks. As for the Gators, they find themselves more than likely in the Field of 64 for the NCAA Tournament, but with little margin for error. Stacking up wins, especially over a team of Texas' caliber, would be a big boost for them.

Jonah William
Follow along as we provide live at-bat by at-bat updates, as the Longhorns open their three-game series against the Gators from UFCU Disch-Falk Field at 6:30 p.m. CT.

Live updates will be available after first pitch -

The Longhorns' starting lineup will be listed below -

DH - Ethan Mendoza

C - Rylan Galvan

SS - Jalin Flores

1B - Kimble Schuessler

2B - Adrian Rodriguez

CF - Will Gasparino

3B - Casey Borba

RF - Tommy Farmer IV

LF - Jonah Williams

P - Ruger Riojas

Top First:

Ruger Riojas (Texas) pitching

Boser: Walk

Boser stole second

Lawson: Strikeout swinging

Heyman: Single, Boser to third

Evans: RBI double, Heyman to third, Longhorns trail 1-0

Evans scored on wild pitch, Longhorns trail 2-0

Cyr: Walk

Donay: Walk

Yost: Two-run single, Longhorns trail 4-0

Max Grubbs (Texas) pitching (2-1 count)

Wilson: Walk

Nadeau: Two-run single, Longhorns trail 6-0

Wilson stole third

Boser: Hit by pitch

Lawson: Strikeout swinging

Heyman: Strikeout swinging

Top First:

Pierce Coppola (Florida) pitching

Mendoza: Hit by pitch

Galvan: Strikeout swinging

Flores: Strikeout swinging

Schuessler: Single

Gasparino: Single

Gasparino: Pop out to third

Top Second:

Evans: Strikeout swinging

Cyr: Strikeout swinging

Donay: Strikeout swinging

Bottom Second:

Borba: Strikeout swinging

Farmer: Fly out to center

Williams: Hit by pitch

Mendoza: Pop out to third

