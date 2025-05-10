No. 1 Texas Baseball and Florida Dealing With Weather Delay in Game Two
The No. 1 Texas Longhorns (39-9, 19-6) were taken off the field in the bottom of the fifth inning of game two of their three-game series against the Florida Gators (34-17, 12-13) due to a weather delay with lightning in the area.
A delay was called just before 2:30 p.m. CT and will last at least 30 minutes, and could go longer depending on how the weather situation around UFCU Disch-Falk Field continues to develop. For now, the earliest resume time would be around 3 p.m. CT or so.
Prior to the pause in play the Longhorns again found themselves having to play from behind against the Gators and for the fourth time in their last five conference games. After being swept by the Arkansas Razorbacks last weekend, they proceeded to drop the opener against Florida.
It was not an inspiring loss, either, as everything went wrong for Texas. Starter Ruger Riojas again looked not remotely like himself, giving up six runs to the Gators after allowing nine runs last week against the Razorbacks.
The offense was not any better, as the bats were stifled and held to only two runs while striking out an inexcusable 16 times. Of those 16 strikeouts, a whopping nine came from the combined efforts of Ethan Mendoza, Rylan Galvan and Jalin Flores.
They entered the delay trailing 2-0 in the bottom of the fifth, after the Gators plated two in the second following an error from Adrian Rodriguez on what should've been a double play ball. Other than that, though, Luke Harrison has been dealing while the offense has struggled once again.
When play resumes it will be Tommy Farmer IV at the plate with no outs after Will Gasparino battled to draw a leadoff walk to start the fifth.
As more updates become available, you will be able to find them in our live updates of today's ballgame.