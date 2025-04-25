No. 1 Texas Rekindling Bitter Rivalry With Texas A&M
Well, folks, it is finally here. Perhaps the most highly anticipated series of the college baseball season is upon us, as the No. 1 Texas Longhorns (34-5, 16-2) are set to host bitter rivals the Texas A&M Aggies (24-16, 8-10) in a pivotal three-game weekend series.
This series was always the one circled for both teams when Texas' initial move to the SEC was announced, as it marked the renewal of a bitter rivalry. However, the hatred was only stoked when the Longhorns hired coach Jim Schlossnagle away from the Aggies following the 2024 season.
Now, for the Aggies, it is undeniably personal. As for the Longhorns, they'll look to secure yet another SEC series win and further strengthen their résumé ahead of postseason play to secure a national seed come June.
How to watch/listen:
Friday April 26 at 7 p.m. CT - SEC Network/TexasSports.com/Audio
Saturday April 27 at 3 p.m. CT - ESPN2/TexasSports.com/Audio
Sunday April 28 at 3 p.m. CT - ESPN2/TexasSports.com/Audio
A look at Texas A&M's season so far
Perhaps no team has personified a roller coaster season more than the Aggies. After starting the year as the No. 1 squad in the country, they quickly fell out of the rankings after scuffling out of the gate. Now, though, they're surging once again and enter this series having won their last three SEC series -- including wins over Tennessee and Arkansas.
Texas A&M by the numbers
- Record - 24-16 (8-10)
- Runs scored - 324
- Runs allowed - 186
- Team Avg. - .280
- Team Avg. against - .247
- Team ERA - 4.30
Texas A&M wins this series if...
It can keep the offense rolling and take advantage of the Longhorns having to shuffle their pitching rotation. While the Aggies' bats were inconsistent for a majority of the first part of the season, they've managed to turn that around in a big way as of late and now flex an offense capable of putting up crooked numbers.
This could spell trouble for the Longhorns, as they learned on Thursday that staff ace Jared Spencer will miss the rest of the season. Now, they must rely on Ruger Riojas and Luke Harrison to carry the rotation as they adjust to life without Spencer. If they struggle, though, the Aggies have the firepower to capitalize and secure themselves another upset SEC series win.
Texas wins this series if...
On the flip side, it can roll with the punches and handle the loss of Spencer at the top of the rotation. Injuries are never ideal, but especially when said injury is to your team's staff ace in the home stretch of the regular season. Fortunately for the Longhorns, they've shown off strong pitching depth multiple times.
Riojas, who had emerged as an elite Sunday starter, will slot into Friday while Harrison will remain on Saturday. Behind them will be freshman Jason Flores on Sunday, who has displayed elite talent at times this season. Making matters better beyond that is a bullpen full of talented arms. If they are dialed in from the first pitch, they still have the arms to slow down the Aggies and secure another series win.