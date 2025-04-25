Texas Baseball Releases Intense Hype Video Ahead of Texas A&M Series
Friday night marks the beginning of a historic weekend for Texas baseball as the Longhorns are set to play in-state rival, the Texas A&M Aggies, in a three-game series.
Although the two programs have plenty of history together, this year will be their first time competing as SEC opponents. And more importantly, it will be the first time that Texas head coach Jim Schlossnagle plays against his former team since his departure from College Station over the summer.
Texas has already begun to fuel fans' anticipation by posting a hype video to the program's social media accounts on Thursday, which included emotional scenes from past contests between the Longhorns and the Aggies.
The first time that Texas and Texas A&M went head-to-head was in 2005, when the Longhorns took a one-run loss to the Aggies in College Station. However, Texas would eventually rule the Lone Star Showdown for the next 22 games, losing just four more matchups through 2011.
The rivalry became much more balanced the next few seasons as the Aggies won five games and the Longhorns won four up until 2019. With the arrival of Schlossnagle in 2020, Texas A&M only dropped one game and delivered the final blow to Texas in the 2022 College World Series. The Aggies came back around last season to hinder the Longhorns from seeing Omaha, defeating them in the College Station Regional.
Texas still leads the all-time record against the Aggies 25-16, but the Longhorns have not won against their rival in Austin since 2018. But now that Schlossnagle commands the burnt orange and white this time around, Texas is eager to get the series victory in front of a sold-out crowd.
Graduate student and first baseman Kimble Schuessler, who spent his freshman year at Texas A&M, said this weekend will be handled just like any other despite its baggage.
"This is the series that all of us grew up wanting to play in, we know there's a lot of rich history and tradition with both of these teams," Schuessler said during Thursday's media availability. "But at the end of the day, we're going to go out and play to our standard, and when we look out here tomorrow night, we're going to see a nameless, faceless opponent."
Friday's first pitch will be thrown at 7 p.m. CT, followed by Saturday and Sunday's contests both starting at 3 p.m. CT. Fans can tune into the SEC Network on Friday and ESPN 2 for the rest of the weekend.