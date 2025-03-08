No. 12 Longhorns Open Weekend Series Against Santa Clara: Live Updates
Another weekend means another three-game series for the No. 12 Texas Longhorns (10-1). After sweeping their first series of the season against Dartmouth, they welcome the Santa Clara Broncos (7-4) to town hoping for a repeat of that success.
The Longhorns are riding high on a 10-game winning streak, which has seen them put up 10-plus runs in each of their last four victories. On the other side of the diamond, the Broncos won their last game and took three out of four from Cal ahead of their series against Texas.
Follow along as we provide live updates, as the Longhorns open their three-game weekend series against the Broncos from UFCU Disch-Falk Field on Friday evening at 6:30 p.m. CT.
Live updates will be available after first pitch
The Longhorns' starting lineup will be listed below -
2B - Ethan Mendoza
RF - Max Belyeu
SS - Jalin Flores
DH - Adrian Rodriguez
CF - Will Gasparino
1B - Kimble Schuessler
3B - Casey Borba
LF - Tommy Farmer IV
C - Rylan Galvan
P - Jared Spencer
