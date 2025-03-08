Longhorns Country

No. 12 Longhorns Open Weekend Series Against Santa Clara: Live Updates

Texas will continue its brief homestand with the Broncos coming to town.

Connor Zimmerlee

Aaron E. Martinez/American-Statesman / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Another weekend means another three-game series for the No. 12 Texas Longhorns (10-1). After sweeping their first series of the season against Dartmouth, they welcome the Santa Clara Broncos (7-4) to town hoping for a repeat of that success.

The Longhorns are riding high on a 10-game winning streak, which has seen them put up 10-plus runs in each of their last four victories. On the other side of the diamond, the Broncos won their last game and took three out of four from Cal ahead of their series against Texas.

Follow along as we provide live updates, as the Longhorns open their three-game weekend series against the Broncos from UFCU Disch-Falk Field on Friday evening at 6:30 p.m. CT.

Jared Spence
Texas Longhorns pitcher Jared Spencer (12) throws a pitch during the game against Dartmouth at UFCU Disch-Falk Field on Friday, Feb. 21, 2025. / Aaron E. Martinez/American-Statesman / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Live updates will be available after first pitch

The Longhorns' starting lineup will be listed below -

2B - Ethan Mendoza

RF - Max Belyeu

SS - Jalin Flores

DH - Adrian Rodriguez

CF - Will Gasparino

1B - Kimble Schuessler

3B - Casey Borba

LF - Tommy Farmer IV

C - Rylan Galvan

P - Jared Spencer

Published
