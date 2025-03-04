No. 12 Texas Hosting Texas A&M Corpus Christi in Midweek Clash
After a productive weekend in Las Vegas, the No. 12 Texas Longhorns (9-1) return home to UFCU Disch-Falk Field on Tuesday evening to kick off a brief five-game homestand. Waiting for them is a midweek clash against the Texas A&M Corpus Christi Islanders.
The Longhorns enter Tuesday night's showdown scorching hot, having won nine straight games. They played their best ball during the Las Vegas Classic, sweeping through the weekend with wins over Washington, Texas Tech and Illinois -- with all three wins seeing them score 10-plus runs.
As for the Islanders, they also head into this one on a winning streak. While it is only three games, a winning streak is a winning streak. They'll do their best to pull off the huge upset win and prevent Texas from extending its streak into the double digits.
How to watch/listen
Tuesday March 4 at 6:30 p.m. CT - SEC Network+/TexasSports.com/Audio
Texas A&M CC by the numbers:
- Record - 6-6
- Runs scored - 69
- Runs allowed - 86
- Team Avg. - .234
- Team Avg. against - .290
- Team ERA - 6.69
Texas A&M CC wins this game if...
It can wake up the bats and force the Longhorns to use unproven bullpen arms. There are a handful of arms coming out of the Texas bullpen that have shown they are trustworthy so far this season. Outside of them, though, the coaching staff is still working through who they want to hand the ball to.
This is where the Islanders must take advantage, as a bullpen game in a midweek contest could potentially favor them. That's definitely much easier said than done, but if they can somehow rattle the Longhorns' pitching staff then they may leave Tuesday's game with a huge upset win to their names.
Texas wins this game if...
It continues to play the brand of baseball that has led to its current nine-game winning streak. That entails strong pitching and a dominant lineup capable of putting up a crooked number on the scoreboard in the blink of an eye.
Of course, there is no way to guarantee a victory for the Longhorns. After all anything can happen in college baseball games. Midweek games also lend themselves to a heightened level of wackiness. That being said, if the Longhorns play to the level they've shown they can then their chances of making it 10 straight wins are high.
