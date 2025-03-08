Longhorns Strike First, Lead Santa Clara 2-0 After First Inning: Live Updates
The good times kept on rolling for the No. 12 Texas Longhorns (11-1) during their series opener against the Santa Clara Broncos (7-5). It was not a high-scoring affair, as both starters were able to contain the opponents.
Jared Spencer took the mound for the Longhorns and continued his excellent start to the 2025 campaign. He tossed five shutout innings with eight strikeouts, bringing his record to 2-0 with a sparkling 0.86 ERA.
Offensively, Texas finally broke through in the fifth inning after stranding multiple men, with Jalin Flores lacing a two-run double. From there it was all Longhorns, as Max Grubbs came in behind Spencer and tossed four one-run innings to secure an eventual 4-2 win -- the 11th straight for Texas.
Follow along as we provide live updates, as the Longhorns look to clinch a series win over the Broncos from UFCU Disch-Falk Field on Saturday afternoon at 2 p.m. CT.
Live updates will be available after first pitch
The Longhorns' starting lineup will be listed below -
2B - Ethan Mendoza
RF - Max Belyeu
SS - Jalin Flores
DH - Adrian Rodriguez
1B - Kimble Schuessler
CF - Tommy Farmer IV
3B - Casey Borba
LF - Easton Winfield
C - Rylan Galvan
P - Luke Harrison
Top First:
Luke Harrison (Texas) pitching
Garcia: Groundout to second
Cleary: Single
Williams: Groundout to second, Cleary to second
Joyce: Strikeout swinging
Bottom First:
Victor Martinez (Santa Clara) pitching
Mendoza: Single
Mendoza stole second
Belyeu: Strikeout swinging
Flores: RBI double, Longhorns lead 1-0
Rodriguez: Walk
Schuessler: Fly out to center, Flores to third
Farmer: RBI double, Rodriguez to third, Longhorns lead 2-0
Borba: Groundout to pitcher
Top Second:
Medicoff: Walk
Smith: Strikeout looking
Ross: Grounded into double play (6-3)
