Longhorns Strike First, Lead Santa Clara 2-0 After First Inning: Live Updates

The Longhorns aim to win their 12th straight game as they face the Broncos on Satuday.

Connor Zimmerlee

Mikala Compton/American-Statesman / USA TODAY NETWORK

The good times kept on rolling for the No. 12 Texas Longhorns (11-1) during their series opener against the Santa Clara Broncos (7-5). It was not a high-scoring affair, as both starters were able to contain the opponents.

Jared Spencer took the mound for the Longhorns and continued his excellent start to the 2025 campaign. He tossed five shutout innings with eight strikeouts, bringing his record to 2-0 with a sparkling 0.86 ERA.

Offensively, Texas finally broke through in the fifth inning after stranding multiple men, with Jalin Flores lacing a two-run double. From there it was all Longhorns, as Max Grubbs came in behind Spencer and tossed four one-run innings to secure an eventual 4-2 win -- the 11th straight for Texas.

Luke Harrison
Texas pitcher Luke Harrison (53) passes the ball back as he tries to tag out a player as the Longhorns play Houston Christian at UFCU Disch-Falk Field on Tuesday, Feb. 20, 2024. / Mikala Compton/American-Statesman / USA TODAY NETWORK

Follow along as we provide live updates, as the Longhorns look to clinch a series win over the Broncos from UFCU Disch-Falk Field on Saturday afternoon at 2 p.m. CT.

Live updates will be available after first pitch

The Longhorns' starting lineup will be listed below -

2B - Ethan Mendoza

RF - Max Belyeu

SS - Jalin Flores

DH - Adrian Rodriguez

1B - Kimble Schuessler

CF - Tommy Farmer IV

3B - Casey Borba

LF - Easton Winfield

C - Rylan Galvan

P - Luke Harrison

Top First:

Luke Harrison (Texas) pitching

Garcia: Groundout to second

Cleary: Single

Williams: Groundout to second, Cleary to second

Joyce: Strikeout swinging

Bottom First:

Victor Martinez (Santa Clara) pitching

Mendoza: Single

Mendoza stole second

Belyeu: Strikeout swinging

Flores: RBI double, Longhorns lead 1-0

Rodriguez: Walk

Schuessler: Fly out to center, Flores to third

Farmer: RBI double, Rodriguez to third, Longhorns lead 2-0

Borba: Groundout to pitcher

Top Second:

Medicoff: Walk

Smith: Strikeout looking

Ross: Grounded into double play (6-3)

Connor Zimmerlee
CONNOR ZIMMERLEE

Connor Zimmerlee is a writer and reporter for the FanNation network. Zimmerlee received his Bachelor's of Journalism from the University of Texas at Austin and graduated from Northwestern's Medill School of Journalism with a Master's of Science in Journalism with a Specialization in Sports Media. 

