No. 12 Texas Longhorns Snag Home Series Sweep Against Santa Clara
As a sluggish start for the Texas Longhorns left them with a one-run lead through five innings, a poised defensive performance kept the Santa Clara Broncos at bay in Sunday’s 6-1 win.
The victory completed the Longhorns’ second home series sweep and propelled Texas to its best start of the season since 2005 as the team sits at 13-1.
Texas only allowed five total hits from Santa Clara across four different pitchers, headed by starter and freshman Dylan Volantis, who threw 42 strikes out of 66 total pitches.
"He's reliable," head coach Jim Schlossnagle said during post-game press conference. "He doesn't get over excited, but at the same time, he's ready to roll every day. I think he's only going to get better."
Making his first career start for Texas, Volantis shut out the Broncos for three consecutive innings, throwing all three of his total strikeouts at the top of second. He would go on to toss for 5.1 innings, allowing just four hits and one run.
Volantis ultimately replaced sophomore starter Kade Bing after appearing versus Oklahoma State, Dartmouth and Texas Tech as a relief pitcher, accumulating an ERA of 1.86 prior to Santa Clara.
“Going in from the pen to a starter was no different, kind of the same. Just do your thing. Fill up the zone, see the shape of the ball, and that’s pretty much it,” Volantis said. “I like going out there and thinking about just one pitch at a time.”
Sophomore second baseman Ethan Mendoza was once again the first batter to pass home plate for Texas. After taking a walk, Mendoza advanced to second, then third off a Max Belyeu single and Jalin Flores fly-out, respectively. A failed pick-off attempt and an error left Santa Clara scrambling, but Mendoza scored an unearned run to put the Longhorns in front 1-0.
Texas returned to the game at the bottom of the third inning thanks to Flores ripping a solo home run to right field, his third of the season.
Santa Clara began to creep in not long after, as sophomore infielder Ben Cleary doubled down the right field line and rounded out to home plate off two ground-outs.
The Longhorns would carry their tight 2-1 lead until Schlossnagle decided to replace sophomore infielder Easton Winfield with sophomore outfielder Tommy Farmer heading into the sixth inning.
As Texas stared down two outs, freshman catcher Cole Chamberlain walked before sophomore center fielder Will Gasparino slammed a double to right field. Sophomore designated hitter Jaquae Stewart was given a free pass to load the bases, and all eyes landed on Farmer as he took the plate.
Farmer knocked a single right over Santa Clara’s second baseman to bring home Chamberlain and Gasparino to boost Texas’ lead to 4-1.
Mendoza would soon find himself in the exact same situation at the bottom of the eighth. Senior first baseman Kimble Schuessler, Gasparino, and Farmer walked to fill the diamond, all with two outs glaring on the board. But Mendoza popped a single right above the Broncos’ second baseman to bring home Schuessler and Gasparino which would cap off the Longhorns' 6-1 win.
The Longhorns are less than one week out from beginning SEC play and will have one more opportunity to prepare with their matchup against UT Arlington on Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. CT.
Join the Community:
Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE
You can follow us for future coverage by subscribing to our newsletter here. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @LonghornsCountryOnSI & follow us on Twitter at @LonghornsSI