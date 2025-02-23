Longhorns Notebook: No. 16 Texas Rides Pitching to Dartmouth Sweep
The first two games of the series against the Dartmouth Big Green (0-3) were tight, one-run wins for the No. 16 Texas Longhorns (5-1). Both wins came down in dramatic fashion, as the Longhorns staved off late rallies and nailed down the victories.
Sunday, however, was a vastly different story as they were able to easily take down the Big Green. Starter Kade Bing took the mound and was followed by Dylan Volantis out of the bullpen, as the southpaw tandem combined to only allow one run on three hits.
Offensively, the star of the show was undoubtedly second baseman Ethan Mendoza as he drove in a pair and powered the lineup from the No. 9 spot to help lead the way in the 4-1 victory.
Now, here are three key takeaways from Texas' 4-1 win over Dartmouth to secure the sweep.
Bing's bounce back outing
Bing's first start as a Longhorn certainly did not go as he or the coaching staff would have hoped. Facing the Oklahoma State Cowboys, the southpaw recorded only two outs in the first inning before being pulled, ultimately giving up two runs.
His start against Dartmouth for a moment appeared to be headed the same way. However, he recovered from a shaky first inning and gave the Longhorns a solid 4.1 innings of one-run baseball. While he didn't factor into the decision, the sophomore showed the potential to be a strong third arm in Texas' rotation.
Have a day, Mendoza
There were no doubts that Mendoza had the slick glovework at second base to warrant an every day position in the lineup. Through Texas' first five games, though, his bat had only shown flashes of the potential that had been on display as a freshman at Arizona State in 2024.
Well, Sunday certainly was a coming out party of sorts for the talented second baseman. He went 3-for-4 at the plate, including his first home run with Texas, and drew a walk. His sucessful day at the plate raised his average all the way up to .312.
If Mendoza can continue to produce at a high level from the bottom of the lineup, then this Texas offense will be difficult to stop once its firing on all cylinders.
Protect the Disch
Three games is a small sample size, yes, but the Longhorns will certainly feel great about sweeping their way through the first three home games of the season. Winning at home has always been a strong point for Texas and appears set to continue under the guidance of Schlossnagle.
Winning games at home also bodes well down the stretch as Texas hosts multiple tough SEC foes at home in 2025, including the No. 1 Texas A&M Aggies. If the winning ways at The Disch continue, especially in conference play, then there is a lot to like about the potential of this particular squad.
What's next for Texas?
The Longhorns will be back in action on Tuesday evening as they take on Incarnate Word at 6:30 p.m. at home, looking to extend their winning streak to six games.
