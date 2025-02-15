Longhorns Strike First, Lead Cardinals 2-0 After Second Inning: Live Updates
After months of waiting and excitement, the wait is over. The 2025 college baseball season is officially here for the No. 19 Texas Longhorns, folks, and with it comes new beginnings.
The new season means a new conference as well as a brand new coaching staff, with the Longhorns officially set to begin life in the SEC under first-year coach Jim Schlossnagle. While Schlossnagle has found success everywhere he's gone, the expectations are Texas are always high.
For Texas, the season begins with three games at Globe Life Field in Arlington, TX as part of the Shriners Children's College Showdown. Reversing the fortune, or lack thereof, in the stadium will be a focal point for the Longhorns. They enter the opener having lost 11 straight games in MLB ballparks.
First up for the Longhorns will be a clash with an ACC foe, the Louisville Cardinals.
Follow along as we provide live updates as the Longhorns square off against the Cardinals on Friday evening from Globe Life Field, looking to start the 2025 season off on the right foot.
Live updates will be available after first pitch
Pregame:
The Longhorns' starting lineup is listed below -
1B - Kimble Schuessler
3B - Adrian Rodriguez
SS - Jalin Flores
DH - Max Belyeu
RF - Tommy Farmer IV
CF - Will Gasparino
LF - Easton Winfield
C - Rylan Galvan
2B - Ethan Mendoza
P - Jared Spencer
Top First:
Patrick Forbes (Louisville) pitching
Schuessler: Line out to short
Rodriguez: Strikeout swinging
Flores: Strikeout swinging
Bottom First:
Jared Spencer (Texas) pitching
Alicea: Hit by pitch
Rose: Fly out to right, Alicea to second
Klein: Strikeout swinging
King Jr.: Strikeout swinging
Top Second:
Belyeu: Double
Farmer: Groundout to third
Gasparino: Two-run home run, Texas leads 2-0
Winfield: Single
Galvan: Strikeout swinging
Mendoza: Line out to second
Bottom Second:
Munroe: Fly out to left
Moore: Groundout to pitcher
Lippe: Single
Davis: Strikeout swinging
