Longhorns Strike First, Lead Cardinals 2-0 After Second Inning: Live Updates

The Longhorns are set to begin their 2025 season on Friday evening against the Cardinals.

Connor Zimmerlee

Aaron E. Martinez/American-Statesman / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

After months of waiting and excitement, the wait is over. The 2025 college baseball season is officially here for the No. 19 Texas Longhorns, folks, and with it comes new beginnings.

The new season means a new conference as well as a brand new coaching staff, with the Longhorns officially set to begin life in the SEC under first-year coach Jim Schlossnagle. While Schlossnagle has found success everywhere he's gone, the expectations are Texas are always high.

Ethan Mendoza
Texas Longhorns infielder Ethan Mendoza (5) swings at a ball during the annual Texas baseball alumni game at UFCU Disch-Falk Field on Saturday, Feb. 1, 2025. / Aaron E. Martinez/American-Statesman / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

For Texas, the season begins with three games at Globe Life Field in Arlington, TX as part of the Shriners Children's College Showdown. Reversing the fortune, or lack thereof, in the stadium will be a focal point for the Longhorns. They enter the opener having lost 11 straight games in MLB ballparks.

First up for the Longhorns will be a clash with an ACC foe, the Louisville Cardinals.

Follow along as we provide live updates as the Longhorns square off against the Cardinals on Friday evening from Globe Life Field, looking to start the 2025 season off on the right foot.

Live updates will be available after first pitch

Pregame:

The Longhorns' starting lineup is listed below -

1B - Kimble Schuessler

3B - Adrian Rodriguez

SS - Jalin Flores

DH - Max Belyeu

RF - Tommy Farmer IV

CF - Will Gasparino

LF - Easton Winfield

C - Rylan Galvan

2B - Ethan Mendoza

P - Jared Spencer

Top First:

Patrick Forbes (Louisville) pitching

Schuessler: Line out to short

Rodriguez: Strikeout swinging

Flores: Strikeout swinging

Bottom First:

Jared Spencer (Texas) pitching

Alicea: Hit by pitch

Rose: Fly out to right, Alicea to second

Klein: Strikeout swinging

King Jr.: Strikeout swinging

Top Second:

Belyeu: Double

Farmer: Groundout to third

Gasparino: Two-run home run, Texas leads 2-0

Winfield: Single

Galvan: Strikeout swinging

Mendoza: Line out to second

Bottom Second:

Munroe: Fly out to left

Moore: Groundout to pitcher

Lippe: Single

Davis: Strikeout swinging

Connor Zimmerlee
CONNOR ZIMMERLEE

Connor Zimmerlee is a writer and reporter for the FanNation network. Zimmerlee received his Bachelor's of Journalism from the University of Texas at Austin and graduated from Northwestern's Medill School of Journalism with a Master's of Science in Journalism with a Specialization in Sports Media. 

