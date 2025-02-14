No. 19 Texas Baseball Set to Open Season Against Louisville
The time is finally here, folks. Another long offseason has come to an end and with it comes the start of the 2025 college baseball season. For the Texas Longhorns the offseason was undoubtedly an eventful one.
Following a disappointing end to the prior campaign, which saw them eliminated from the College Station Regional with a 10-2 loss to Louisiana, the Longhorns look to bounce back in a big way. They will do so while ushering in a brand new era -- the Jim Schlossnagle era.
Schlossnagle enters his first year in Austin eager to lead Texas back to its former prominence. Standing in his way is a difficult schedule, thanks to the first year in the SEC finally being here. Leading the way will be a roster filled with both returning talent and a plethora of new faces.
Among the prominent returners are outfielder Max Belyeu and shortstop Jalin Flores, both having received various preseason All-American honors as well as being named Golden Spikes candidates. Joining them are various new guys, including Friday night starter Jared Spencer.
Starting off the 2025 campaign in the Shriners Children's College Showdown, the Longhorns will kick things off against the Louisville Cardinals. A win would go a long way for a Texas squad looking to get back to Omaha, as well as break an ugly 11-game losing streak in MLB stadiums.
How to watch/listen:
Friday Feb. 14 @ 7 p.m. CT - FloSports / TexasSports.com/audio
Louisville wins this game if...
As the season goes by, these sections of our previews will undoubtedly offer more in-depth analysis. For now, though, the Cardinals will come away with a win if they can shut down the Longhorns' lineup. Featuring a mix of returning stars, exciting transfers and talented youngsters, this squad has the potential to be an elite offense.
That being said, Texas fans know the struggle that usually ensues for the bats in MLB ballparks. If the Cardinals can take advantage and keep that trend going, then they have a good chance at securing the upset victory.
Texas wins this game if...
On the flip side, the Longhorns have a very similar path to victory. While the lineup is viewed as a strength for this squad, the pitching staff has plenty to prove. They are coming off a season in which arms showed flashes of potential but couldn't string together successful outings.
Now, though, it is a new year and features a staff that has been infused with talent. Pair that with new pitching coach Max Weiner and there is plenty of excitement for what's to come. Transfer Jared Spencer will take the mound against the Cardinals, and if he can deliver a solid outing then the Longhorns will have a strong chance at picking up the win.
