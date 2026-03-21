No. 2 Texas Aiming to Bounce Back Against No. 5 Auburn: Live Updates

Failing to learn from your past means you are doomed to repeat it. The No. 2 Texas Longhorns (18-3, 2-2) learned this lesson the hard way during their series opener against the No. 5 Auburn Tigers (19-2, 4-0) on Friday evening.

For most of the game it was a brilliant pitcher's duel between the two staff aces. Texas sent veteran Ruger Riojas to the mound, while Auburn started Jake Marciano. The two starting pitchers combined for 13.1 innings and allowed only one run each, striking out 15 between the two of them.

Auburn's run came in the bottom of the first after the first two hitters tallied back-to-back doubles. As for the Longhorns, they tied it up in the top of the fourth on a mammoth home run from Aiden Robbins. Those would be the only runs scored until the ninth inning.

Texas looking to bounce back from a heartbreaking loss on Saturday

Texas Longhorns catcher Carson Tinney and outfielder Aiden Robbins celebrate together at home plate. | University of Texas Athletics.

Then it unfolded in similar fashion to Texas' loss to the Ole Miss Rebels in the opener. First, Robbins went deep again to take the lead. Eventually Adrian Rodriguez would come home, too, and it was a 3-1 lead heading into the bottom of the ninth.

Unfortunately, the bullpen collapsed again. They loaded the bases with no outs and while Ethan Walker got the first out, a three-run single that got under the glove of Robbins in center cleared the bases and saw the Longhorns drop the opener, 4-3.

Now, they'll send Luke Harrison to the mound in the second game and hope for a similar performance to the one they put together in their second game against the Rebels last weekend -- an 11-2, dominant victory.

Follow along as we provide live at-bat by at-bat updates, with the Longhorns looking to bounce back on Saturday evening and even the series against Auburn from Plainsman Park.

How to watch/listen -

Saturday March 21 - 6 p.m. CT - SEC Network+/TexasSports.com/Audio

The Longhorns' starting lineup will be listed below -

2B - Ethan Mendoza

C- Carson Tinney

CF - Aiden Robbins

SS - Adrian Rodriguez

3B - Temo Becerra

LF - Anthony Pack Jr.

1B - Casey Borba

RF - Jayden Duplantier

DH - Maddox Monsour

P - Luke Harrison

Live updates will be available after first pitch