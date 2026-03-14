No. 2 Texas Aims to Even Series Against Ole Miss: Live Updates

Perfection is an impossible standard for anyone to live up to. Going undefeated is difficult in most sports but exceedingly so in the realm of college baseball. On Friday night, the No. 2 Texas Longhorns (16-1, 0-1) learned that lesson the hard way against the Ole Miss Rebels (16-3, 1-0).

Entering the first game of SEC play with an undefeated record, the Longhorns were excited for the opportunity to stretch that start to 17-0. Early on, though, it appeared that the Rebels had other plans in store.

After jumping out to a three-run lead in the third, Ole Miss was feeling good about its chances to pull the upset. An immediate answer from Texas followed. Striking fast, Ethan Mendoza blasted a three-run shot in the third and Casey Borba went deep with a solo shot in the fourth to pull ahead 4-3.

Texas Longhorns Aiden Robbins, Casey Borba and Anthony Pack Jr. throw up the Hook 'Em Horns. | University of Texas Athletic

Texas aims to bounce back from Friday's heartbreaker

That's where the score remained until the bottom of the eighth. Coming up big in the clutch, Anthony Pack Jr. launched a three-run shot of his own for what should've been crucial insurance runs for the Longhorns.

Unfortunately, that would not be the case as five runs in the ninth saw Ole Miss take an 8-7 lead. And. while Temo Becerra forced extra innings with his game-tying single, a walk with the bases loaded scored the winning run for the Rebels in the top of the 11th of the 9-8 win.

Follow along as we provide live at-bat by at-bat updates, with the Longhorns aiming to bounce back from their first loss of the season and even the series against the Rebels on Saturday afternoon from UFCU Disch-Falk Field.

Now, the Longhorns will look to bounce back and get in the win column once again. Luke Harrison toes the rubber, aiming to shut down a strong Rebels lineup and deliver a strong start.

How to watch/listen -

Saturday March 14 - 2:30 p.m CT - SEC Network+/TexasSports.com.Audio

The Longhorns' starting lineup will be listed below -

2B - Ethan Mendoza

C - Carson Tinney

CF - Aiden Robbins

SS - Adrian Rodriguez

3B - Temo Becerra

RF - Anthony Pack Jr.

1B - Casey Borba

LF - Ashton Larson

DH - Josh Livingston

P - Luke Harrison

Live updates will be available after first pitch