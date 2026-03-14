Jim Schlossnagle Offers Positive Outlook on No. 2 Texas' Loss to Ole Miss

The odds of the No. 2 Texas Longhorns (16-1) going undefeated over the course of an entire season were always going to be very, very miniscule. However, on Friday night they found themselves in a great position to improve to 17-0 with a win over the Ole Miss Rebels (16-3) in the series opener.

And then the ninth inning happened. After Anthony Pack Jr. went deep for a three-run blast in the bottom of the eighth, the Longhorns headed to the ninth up 7-3. However, the bullpen would collapse in ugly fashion -- giving up five runs and eventually dropping the opener 9-8 in the 11th inning.

While it was a disappointing outcome, especially with the game seemingly in control for Texas, coach Jim Schlossnagle offered his perspective on the loss after.

"I heard someone say one time, 'You either win or you learn'", he said. "I know we didn't win the ballgame but we certainly learned more about our team."

What can the Longhorns take away from their loss to the Rebels?

Texas Longhorns head coach Jim Schlossnagle stands in the dugout ahead of the Lone Star Showdown. | Aaron E. Martinez/American-Statesman / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

It would've been easy for the Longhorns to roll over and accept the loss after the unfortunate events of the ninth. However, that was not the case. Instead, they battled back and tied the game 8-8 on a two out, RBI single by Temo Becerra to force extra innings.

Ultimately, it would not be enough, with the Rebels capitalizing on the bullpen woes with a bases loaded walk in the top of the 11th that plated the winning run. Still, Schlossnagle walked away finding a positive take on an unfortunate outcome.

"It stinks to have it happen that way, but I'm really proud of the guys," he said. "Giving up a five-spot in the ninth and coming back, down to your last strike. Guy throws a pitch 100 mph and Temo [Becerra] stays on it to tie the game."

"Then we had Casey [Borba] up with a chance to win the game and [Carson] Tinney up with a chance to win the game. You put yourself in that scenario, more often than not it's going to turn our way."

A loss was likely going to come at some point. There's no denying, though, that losing in the fashion the Longhorns did on Friday evening will sting more than a game they were never truly competitive in.

That being said, much like Schlossnagle discussed, it is important to find the positive outlooks rather than dwell on the heartbreak. Texas showed multiple times in the loss that it can respond to being punched in the mouth with a hit of its own.

First, after Ruger Riojas struggled in the third and gave up a 3-0 lead, his offense responded immediately with a three-run inning of their own thanks to Ethan Mendoza's three-run blast. Then they battled in the ninth, with Becerra tying the game down to his final strike.

No, the Longhorns ultimately weren't able to pull off the walk off win. However, they showed that they're not going to just roll over and accept defeat -- and that they can overcome adversity when it presents itself.