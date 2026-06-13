Texas' Starting Pitcher and Lineup for College World Series Game Against Georgia

This is what teams spend all season grinding for. After a long and grueling schedule, the No. 6 Texas Longhorns are one of the final eight teams left and find themselves with a chance to win the College World Series.

First, they swept through both the Austin Regional and then the Austin Super Regional. Waiting for them to kick off their quest for their seventh title will be a dominant No. 3 Georgia Bulldogs squad. Like the Longhorns, they, too, swept both their home regional and super regional.

Of course, a loss on Saturday would not spell the end of Texas' season as it is double elimination. Despite that, though, starting off with a win is a huge momentum boost and would make reaching the championship series much easier than having to come out of the loser's bracket.

How will the Longhorns line up for their Omaha opener?

Texas Longhorns pitcher Dylan Volantis delivers a pitch against the Oregon Ducks in the Austin Super Regional. | Scott Wachter-Imagn Images

Starting pitcher

Dylan Volantis (10—1, 2.03 ERA)

Anyone other than Volantis getting the ball to open the College World Series for Texas was not going to happen. The solidified ace of the staff, the sophomore soutphaw is exactly the guy you want on the mound in big games like this.

He'll have his work cut out for him in this one, however. Georgia boasts one of the best offenses in the country, coming into the game against Texas averaging 10.8 runs per game this postseason. On the season the Bulldogs have hit 174 home runs as a team.

However, Volantis is no slouch himself. Entering Saturday's contest he has racked up 126 strikeouts in his 88.2 innings of work. It'll be his toughest test of the season to date and one that if he can deliver a strong outing, the Longhorns could find themselves in the winner's bracket.

Projected lineup

RF - Aiden Robbins

C - Carson Tinney

LF - Anthony Pack Jr.

2B - Temo Becerra

SS - Adrian Rodriguez

DH - Ethan Mendoza

1B - Ashton Larson

3B - Casey Borba

RF - Dariyan Pendergrass

Through the Longhorns' first give games of the postseason, they sport a 5-0 record and have averaged 11.6 runs per game. When an offense is cooking that well then there is no need to switch things up.

As a result, look for this to be the order for the Longhorns in their opener against Georgia on Saturday. At the top you have the superstar trio of Aiden Robbins, Carson Tinney and Anthony Pack Jr., all three of which have been absolutely dialed in.

However, the guys behind them have certainly done their part in Texas' wins so far this postseason. This has been extremely evident with the red-hot bat of Adrian Rodriguez. After driving in a career-high five runs in the first win against Oregon, he clinched the Austin Super Regional with a go-ahead, two-run double in the top of the eighth in the 6-5 win.

Add in timely contributions from others, such as Ashton Larson, and you have a lineup that is fully clicking on all cylinders. They'll look to maintain that momentum against the Bulldogs and push Texas one step closer to the championship series.

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook , X and Instagram for the latest news.