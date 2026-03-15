No. 2 Texas Seeking Series Win in Finale Against Ole Miss: Live Updates

The No. 2 Texas Longhorns (17-1, 1-1) are back in action once again on Sunday afternoon, preparing to face the Ole Miss Rebels (16-4,1-1) in the finale of their three-game series to open SEC play.

It has been a wildly exciting series so far, with the two teams splitting the first two games and heading into the finale looking for series win. While Friday saw the Longhorns drop a heartbreaker for their first loss of the season, they bounced back in dominant fashion on Saturday.

In the second game, they sent veteran left-hander Luke Harrison to the mound and tasked him with shutting down a lineup that produced nine runs the game prior. And he delivered a performance that did exactly that.

Texas got back in the win column on Saturday afternoon

Texas Longhorns' outfielder Anthony Pack Jr. celebrates a grand slam against the USC Upstate Spartans. | Texas Longhorns Athletic

After a shaky outing against Baylor the weekend prior, Harrison dealt a gem on Saturday. He recorded a career-high seven innings and allowed only two runs, both unearned, while striking out eight Ole Miss batters.

Offensively, the bats kept rolling and produced at least 10 runs for the seventh time in their last eight games. They did so without the use of the longball, playing small ball and capitalizing on mistakes while only striking out two times as a team in the 11-2 victory.

Now, they turn their attention a rubber match on Sunday afternoon. On the mound for Texas will be the phenomenal southpaw Dylan Volantis, as he'll look to pick up where Harrison left off and stifle the Ole Miss bats and secure a series win.

Follow along as we provide live at-bat by at-bat updates throughout the game, with the Longhorns looking to secure a series win against the Rebels on Sunday afternoon from UFCU Disch-Falk Field.

How to watch/listen -

Sunday March 15 - 1 p.m. CT - SEC Network+/TexasSports.com/Audio

The Longhorns' starting lineup will be listed below -

2B - Ethan Mendoza

C - Carson Tinney

CF - Aiden Robbins

SS - Adrian Rodriguez

3B - Temo Becerra

LF - Anthony Pack Jr.

1B - Casey Borba

RF - Jayden Duplantier

DH - Ashton Larson

P - Dylan Volantis

Live updates will be available after first pitch