No. 4 Texas Seeking Series Win in Rubber Match Against Vanderbilt: Live Updates

Winning a conference series on the road is a difficult task, while sweeping one is even harder. The No. 4 Texas Longhorns (31-9, 12-7) learned that lesson again the hard way against the Vanderbilt Commodores (26-18, 10-10) on Saturday evening.

Vibes were undoubtedly high in the Texas dugout following the performance in the series opener, an 11-4 victory that saw the bats explode for 14 hits. Of those 14 hits, four left the park -- including another multi-homer game from Aiden Robbins.

On the mound, Dylan Volantis shined again with six innings of one-run baseball and 11 strikeouts. It would be the complete opposite in the second game. After stranding runners at the corners in the top of the first, the Longhorns would find themselves trailing almost immediately in the bottom half.

Texas' woes resurfaced in Saturday's loss to Vanderbilt

Texas Longhorns head coach Jim Schlossnagle stands in the dugout ahead of the Lone Star Showdown. | Aaron E. Martinez/American-Statesman / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Ruger Riojas, after a bounce-back outing against No. 13 Alabama, was shelled. He allowed three runs on just five pitches and would ultimately last only three innings while giving up five runs -- a deficit the Longhorns would not be able to overcome in what would eventually be a 6-0 loss.

Offensively, the same inconsistencies that have plagued them all season reared their ugly head again. One game after putting up 11 runs on 14 hits, they were shutout for the first time since May 1, 2025 and managed only five hits while stranding eight runners.

Fortunately for the Longhorns, however, they can still regroup and win the series. Veteran Luke Harrison takes the mound in the finale, as he'll look to deliver another strong outing and right the ship while the bats do their part to wake up and provide some run support.

Follow along as we provide live at-bat by at-bat updates, with the Longhorns looking to bounce back and win the rubber match against the Commodores on Sunday afternoon from Charles Hawkins Field.

How to watch/listen -

Sunday April 26 - 12 p.m. CT - ESPN2/TexasSports.com/Audio

The Longhorns' starting lineup will be listed below -

CF - Aiden Robbins

C - Carson Tinney

LF - Anthony Pack Jr.

SS - Adrian Rodriguez

2B - Ethan Mendoza

DH - Ashton Larson

3B - Temo Becerra

1B - Josh Livingston

RF - Jayden Duplantier

P - Luke Harrison

Live updates will be available after first pitch

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