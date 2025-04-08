No. 2 Texas Set For Midweek Showdown Against Houston Christian
Another weekend, another SEC series win for the No. 2 Texas Longhorns (26-4). The latest was perhaps the most impressive yet, though, as they swept the Georgia Bulldogs to secure their third conference sweep out of four series so far.
This sweep came after a disappointing showing in their midweek contest against the Texas State Bobcats, which they dropped 5-3. While they were able to bounce back in dominant fashion against the Bulldogs, dropping midweek games against teams they should beat is not ideal.
In keeping with that sentiment, Texas welcomes another strong in-state team to UFCU Disch-Falk Field in the Houston Christian Huskies (20-10). They come into Tuesday night's affair having won two straight, looking to hand the Longhorns another disappointing loss.
How to watch/listen:
Tuesday April 8 at 6:30 p.m. CT - SEC Network+/TexasSports.com/Audio
A look at Houston Christian's season so far
It has been a strong start to the 2025 season for the Huskies prior to their matchup against the Longhorns on Tuesday. They enter having won their last two games while sitting atop the Southland Conference standings at 12-3. More impressively, they have yet to lose more than two games in a row.
Houston Christian by the numbers -
- Record - 20-10
- Runs scored - 193
- Runs allowed - 169
- Team Avg. - .286
- Team Avg. against - .271
- Team ERA - 4.90
Houston Christian wins this game if...
It can follow the blueprint for success in midweek games against Texas that UTSA and Texas State established. That being slow the game down and turn it into a slog, rather than letting the Longhorns get hot at the plate and put up a crooked number in the blink of an eye.
As they've shown throughout this season, the Longhorns can turn it on at the plate and quickly overpower their opponents. The Huskies need to avoid that. If they can do so, much like teams have done against Texas so far in midweek games, then they have a good chance at handing Texas another midweek upset.
Texas wins this game if...
It can figure out its midweek woes and play a complete, complementary game. Texas enters this contest at 4-2 in midweek games to date, which on paper isn't terrible. However, those two losses have come in their last three Tuesday games and were completely avoidable.
Against UTSA the bats were inconsistent while the pitching faltered late, leading to an 8-7 loss in extra innings. Texas State was a different story, as the offense only manufactured three runs and dropped that one 5-3. If the Longhorns want to avoid a similar outcome and another tough midweek loss, they'll need both aspects clicking on all cylinders from the first pitch.