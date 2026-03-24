Longhorns Strike First, Lead Cougars 1-0 After Second Inning: Live Updates
It is Tuesday once again, which means it is time for another midweek game for the No. 2 Texas Longhorns (20-3). For the second time this season, they will hit the road for their midweek clash as they travel south to take on the Houston Cougars (12-11).
These two teams come into this one riding entirely different waves of momentum. For the Longhorns, spirits are extremely high after a gritty series win over the No. 5 Auburn Tigers this weekend. Taking two of three was an impressive feat and erased a mini two-game losing streak, which also saw them drop a midweek game against the Tarleton State Texans.
As for the Cougars, after a hot start to their season they've come back down to earth a bit. They came out of the gate 5-0, including a win over the Wake Forest Demon Deacons, but have since gone 7-11 -- including a current four-game losing streak.
Texas is back in action against the Cougars
Despite that, though, the Longhorns absolutely cannot afford to look past them. Even when they have a short turnaround to start their next conference series on Thursday evening, a three-game set against the No. 8 Oklahoma Sooners.
Last week proves this, as what on paper should've been another win resulted in a flat and disappointing showing in the loss to Tarleton State. On the mound for the Longhorns will be sophomore Jason Flores, who looks to get back on track following a shaky start to the season.
On the mound for the Longhorns will be sophomore Jason Flores, who looks to get back on track following a shaky start to the season.
Follow along as we provide live at-bat by at-bat updates, with the Longhorns back on the road taking on the Cougars from Darryl & Lori Schroeder Park on Tuesday evening at 6:30 p.m. CT.
How to watch/listen -
Tuesday March 24 - 6:30 p.m. CT - ESPN+/TexasSports.com/Audio
The Longhorns' starting lineup will be listed below -
2B - Ethan Mendoza
LF - Anthony Pack Jr.
CF - Aiden Robbins
1B - Casey Borba
SS - Adrian Rodriguez
3B - Temo Becerra
DH - Ashton Larson
RF - Jayden Duplantier
C - Andrew Ermis
P - Jason Flores
Live updates will be available after first pich
Top First:
Caleb Kimble (Houston) pitching
Mendoza: Walk
Pack: Fly out to center
Robbins: Fly out to center
Borba: Walk
Rodriguez: Walk
Becerra: RBI hit by pitch, Longhorns lead 1-0
Larson: Strikeout swinging
Bottom First:
Jason Flores (Texas) pitching
Cox: Hit by pitch
Broussard: Line out to left
Fields: Grounded into double play (5-4-3)
Top Second:
Duplantier: Strikeout swinging
Ermis: Strikeout looking
Mendoza: Groundout to short
Bottom Second:
Perez: Groundout to third
Helton: Strikeout looking
Jackson: Groundout to short
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Connor Zimmerlee covers Texas Baseball for Texas Longhorns On SI. Zimmerlee received his Bachelor’s of Journalism from the University of Texas at Austin and graduated from Northwestern’s Medill School of Journalism with a Master’s of Science in Journalism with a Specialization in Sports Media.Follow connorjz98