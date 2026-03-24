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Longhorns Strike First, Lead Cougars 1-0 After Second Inning: Live Updates

The Texas Longhorns look for their third win in a row as they take on the Houston Cougars.
Connor Zimmerlee|
Texas Longhorns outfielder Aiden Robbins stands at second base and celebrates a double against the Michigan State Spartans.
Texas Longhorns outfielder Aiden Robbins stands at second base and celebrates a double against the Michigan State Spartans. | University of Texas Athletics

It is Tuesday once again, which means it is time for another midweek game for the No. 2 Texas Longhorns (20-3). For the second time this season, they will hit the road for their midweek clash as they travel south to take on the Houston Cougars (12-11).

These two teams come into this one riding entirely different waves of momentum. For the Longhorns, spirits are extremely high after a gritty series win over the No. 5 Auburn Tigers this weekend. Taking two of three was an impressive feat and erased a mini two-game losing streak, which also saw them drop a midweek game against the Tarleton State Texans.

As for the Cougars, after a hot start to their season they've come back down to earth a bit. They came out of the gate 5-0, including a win over the Wake Forest Demon Deacons, but have since gone 7-11 -- including a current four-game losing streak.

Texas is back in action against the Cougars

Texas Longhorns outfielder Anthony Pack Jr.
Texas Longhorns' outfielder Anthony Pack Jr. celebrates a grand slam against the USC Upstate Spartans. | Texas Longhorns Athletic

Despite that, though, the Longhorns absolutely cannot afford to look past them. Even when they have a short turnaround to start their next conference series on Thursday evening, a three-game set against the No. 8 Oklahoma Sooners.

Last week proves this, as what on paper should've been another win resulted in a flat and disappointing showing in the loss to Tarleton State. On the mound for the Longhorns will be sophomore Jason Flores, who looks to get back on track following a shaky start to the season.

On the mound for the Longhorns will be sophomore Jason Flores, who looks to get back on track following a shaky start to the season.

Follow along as we provide live at-bat by at-bat updates, with the Longhorns back on the road taking on the Cougars from Darryl & Lori Schroeder Park on Tuesday evening at 6:30 p.m. CT.

How to watch/listen -

Tuesday March 24 - 6:30 p.m. CT - ESPN+/TexasSports.com/Audio

The Longhorns' starting lineup will be listed below -

2B - Ethan Mendoza

LF - Anthony Pack Jr.

CF - Aiden Robbins

1B - Casey Borba

SS - Adrian Rodriguez

3B - Temo Becerra

DH - Ashton Larson

RF - Jayden Duplantier

C - Andrew Ermis

P - Jason Flores

Live updates will be available after first pich

Top First:

Caleb Kimble (Houston) pitching

Mendoza: Walk

Pack: Fly out to center

Robbins: Fly out to center

Borba: Walk

Rodriguez: Walk

Becerra: RBI hit by pitch, Longhorns lead 1-0

Larson: Strikeout swinging

Bottom First:

Jason Flores (Texas) pitching

Cox: Hit by pitch

Broussard: Line out to left

Fields: Grounded into double play (5-4-3)

Top Second:

Duplantier: Strikeout swinging

Ermis: Strikeout looking

Mendoza: Groundout to short

Bottom Second:

Perez: Groundout to third

Helton: Strikeout looking

Jackson: Groundout to short

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Published
Connor Zimmerlee
CONNOR ZIMMERLEE

Connor Zimmerlee covers Texas Baseball for Texas Longhorns On SI. Zimmerlee received his Bachelor’s of Journalism from the University of Texas at Austin and graduated from Northwestern’s Medill School of Journalism with a Master’s of Science in Journalism with a Specialization in Sports Media.

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