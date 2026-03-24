It is Tuesday once again, which means it is time for another midweek game for the No. 2 Texas Longhorns (20-3). For the second time this season, they will hit the road for their midweek clash as they travel south to take on the Houston Cougars (12-11).

These two teams come into this one riding entirely different waves of momentum. For the Longhorns, spirits are extremely high after a gritty series win over the No. 5 Auburn Tigers this weekend. Taking two of three was an impressive feat and erased a mini two-game losing streak, which also saw them drop a midweek game against the Tarleton State Texans.

As for the Cougars, after a hot start to their season they've come back down to earth a bit. They came out of the gate 5-0, including a win over the Wake Forest Demon Deacons, but have since gone 7-11 -- including a current four-game losing streak.

Texas is back in action against the Cougars

Texas Longhorns' outfielder Anthony Pack Jr. celebrates a grand slam against the USC Upstate Spartans. | Texas Longhorns Athletic

Despite that, though, the Longhorns absolutely cannot afford to look past them. Even when they have a short turnaround to start their next conference series on Thursday evening, a three-game set against the No. 8 Oklahoma Sooners.

Last week proves this, as what on paper should've been another win resulted in a flat and disappointing showing in the loss to Tarleton State. On the mound for the Longhorns will be sophomore Jason Flores, who looks to get back on track following a shaky start to the season.

On the mound for the Longhorns will be sophomore Jason Flores, who looks to get back on track following a shaky start to the season.

Follow along as we provide live at-bat by at-bat updates, with the Longhorns back on the road taking on the Cougars from Darryl & Lori Schroeder Park on Tuesday evening at 6:30 p.m. CT.

How to watch/listen -

Tuesday March 24 - 6:30 p.m. CT - ESPN+/TexasSports.com/Audio

The Longhorns' starting lineup will be listed below -

2B - Ethan Mendoza

LF - Anthony Pack Jr.

CF - Aiden Robbins

1B - Casey Borba

SS - Adrian Rodriguez

3B - Temo Becerra

DH - Ashton Larson

RF - Jayden Duplantier

C - Andrew Ermis

P - Jason Flores

Live updates will be available after first pich

Top First:

Caleb Kimble (Houston) pitching

Mendoza: Walk

Pack: Fly out to center

Robbins: Fly out to center

Borba: Walk

Rodriguez: Walk

Becerra: RBI hit by pitch, Longhorns lead 1-0

Larson: Strikeout swinging

Bottom First:

Jason Flores (Texas) pitching

Cox: Hit by pitch

Broussard: Line out to left

Fields: Grounded into double play (5-4-3)

Top Second:

Duplantier: Strikeout swinging

Ermis: Strikeout looking

Mendoza: Groundout to short

Bottom Second:

Perez: Groundout to third

Helton: Strikeout looking

Jackson: Groundout to short