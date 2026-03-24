The Good, Bad and Ugly from No. 2 Texas' Win Over No. 5 Auburn

Despite one ugly loss and another gritty win, the No. 2 Texas Longhorns managed to dominate their Sunday afternoon rubber game against No. 5 Auburn to take their second Southeastern Conference Series of the season.

While Texas was able to squeeze out another series victory, the Tigers were able to give the Longhorns a lot of trouble in a challenging series.

Here is the good, the bad, and the ugly from Texas’ second conference series of the season.

The Good - Aiden Robbins Has Not Slowed Down

Texas Longhorns outfielder Aiden Robbins celebrates after hitting a home run against the Auburn Tigers. | University of Texas Athletics

While Robbins had a less-than-stellar performance at the plate against Ole Miss, hitting just three hits and two RBI, the Seton Hall transfer really came into his own at Plainsman Park. Robbins went 6-13 at the plate, for three RBI — three of the six hits were out of the park home runs.

His best day came in the series opener on Friday , seemingly being the only hitter to figure out Auburn ace Jake Marciano. Robbins fired a solo home run in the top of the fourth inning. He picked up his second solo shot against Tigers reliever Garrett Brewer in the top of the ninth.

Robbins picked up his ninth home run of the season and third of the series on Saturday with a lead-off homer in the top of the third inning to kick start a four-run inning that the Longhorns used to maintain their lead to split the series.

The Bad - Ethan Mendoza Struggles at the Plate

University of Texas Athletics

Mendoza, Texas’ lead-off hitter, has begun to hit a dry spell following the Longhorns series victory against Ole Miss when he fired four hits against an impressive Rebels pitching staff. But after his 1-3 performance at the plate against the Rebels on Sunday, he is still searching for his next hit.

While Auburn is going to be one of the best pitching staffs the Longhorns will face this season, Mendoza was completely shut down, going 0-3 and 0-4 on Saturday and Sunday at the plate. He also struck out three times across the weekend.

Texas will need Mendoza to find himself at the plate as the meat of the SEC schedule inches closer, and not solely to rely on Robbins or Casey Borba to provide offense.

The Ugly - The Bullpen Continues to be an Issue

Texas freshman pitcher Sam Cozart eyes the plate in a midweek game at UFCU Disch-Falk Field in Austin, Texas. | Texas Athletics

Arguably, the weakest part of this Longhorns baseball team is the bullpen , and the lack of owning a certified closer to shut down a late-game rally caught up to Texas once again.

Like the series opener against Ole Miss, the Longhorns relievers completely melted down in the final inning. Auburn put three runs on the board, walking the game off with a bases-clearing single.

It almost happened again on Saturday when the Tigers started to rally once the Longhorns starter was relived of the mound. Auburn put four runs on the board in the seventh and the eighth, along with a loaded bases situation in the bottom of the ninth.

Fortunately, for the Longhorns, relief Thomas Burns picked up two strikeouts earlier in the inning, and despite allowing three consecutive walks, was able to force the third and final out, preserving Texas's one-run lead for the win.

The bullpen looked much better on Sunday, with Sam Cozart, Brett Crossland, and Max Grubbs throwing for seven combined strikeouts and shutting out Auburn to clinch the series.

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