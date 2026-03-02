A Quiet Hitter Turned into Texas Baseball’s Loudest Bat in One Weekend

The No. 3 Texas Longhorns are just making it look too easy at the Bruce Bolt College Classic in Houston this weekend.

The weekend opened with an 8–1 win over No. 9 Coastal Carolina, Texas’s first-ranked matchup of the season. A decisive 5–2 victory over Baylor soon followed, even as the Bears entered with momentum of their own after a ranked win over No. 25 Ole Miss.

Sunday brought more of the same.

Texas rolled to a 10–3 victory over Ohio State, breaking the game open by sending 12 batters to the plate during a seven-run third inning that turned an early pitchers’ duel into another comfortable Longhorn win.

The outburst cemented a breakout weekend for Temo Becerra, who launched a two-run home run in the third inning — his third homer of the weekend and a total that matches his entire career output prior to arriving in Austin.

Beccera Loves Daikin

Stanford Cardinal shortstop Temo Becerra catches a line drive against the Xavier Musketeers. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images | Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

If Becerra keeps swinging like this, he may want to file some paperwork to stay in Houston a little longer.

The redshirt senior didn’t arrive at Texas with a reputation as a power hitter. A three-year starter at Stanford, Becerra was a consistent presence at the plate, posting a career .314/.372/.402 slash line with the Cardinal. His best offensive season came in 2025, when he hit .330 with 11 doubles and 37 RBIs.

Power, however, was not his defining trait. Across three seasons at Stanford, Becerra hit just three home runs total.

But inside Daikin Park this weekend, that was not the case.

With another swing tailored seemingly perfectly for the Crawford Boxes, Becerra launched a two-run homer during Texas’ decisive third inning. The blast pushed the Longhorns’ lead to 7–0 and capped a rally fueled by relentless pressure and Ohio State defensive miscues.

Ethan Mendoza, Carson Tinney, Aiden Robbins and Adrian Rodriguez each drove in runs before Becerra’s towering shot to left field blew the game open.

But the production didn’t stop there. Becerra later added a sacrifice fly in the eighth inning, finishing with three RBIs as Texas piled up 10 runs for the third straight dominant showing of the weekend.

Beccera's performance once again demonstrated the depth of a Texas lineup that has produced from top to bottom. From Mendoza at the top of the order to Presley Courville at the bottom, the bats have been absolutely dialed this weekend.

Yes, at times this season the offense has taken an inning or two to settle in, but when it clicks, it clicks. And when the bats get going, there’s almost no slowing them down, as evident in today’s explosive inning.

Texas is now positioned to claim the Bruce Bolt College Classic championship trophy, needing only to avoid a 10-run UTSA victory over Baylor later Sunday night.