How Texas Baseball Turned Clean Fundamentals Into a Rout of Houston Christian

Just before last weekend’s dominant sweep in the Bruce Bolt College Classic in Houston, Jim Schossnagle addressed the identity of this team.

Clean baseball.

“We play good winning baseball,” Schlossnagle said last Wednesday. “It's not trickery, it's not gadgets, not saying there's anything wrong with that, but just sound fundamental baseball.”

On Tuesday night at UFCU Disch-Falk Field, the No. 3 Longhorns delivered exactly that.

In a 16–3 run-rule victory over Houston Christian, Texas piled up 14 hits, drew nine walks and, perhaps most tellingly, committed zero errors.

Texas Plays Clean and Complete

Texas infielder Ethan Mendoza makes the turn on a double play. | Gary Cosby Jr. / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Texas Baseball loves a run-ruled victory.

So much so, they captured their fourth in just 12 games this season. Texas remains one of the nation’s few undefeated teams with one of their most complete performances yet.

Every facet of the game was steady and sound. And every mistake remained minimal. Houston Christian, meanwhile, failed to keep up.

Multiple defensive miscues extended innings for the Huskies, most notably during Texas’ six-run fourth and four-run sixth frames. A misplayed ball in the outfield allowed Casey Borba to reach and eventually score in the second inning. Later, a throwing error at first base prolonged the sixth and opened the floodgates for additional insurance runs. What could have been inning-ending outs instead became crooked numbers.

Texas never returned the favor.

Despite some tough infield hops and a choppy sixth inning for reliever Jason Flores, the Longhorns did everything that was needed of them in exactly the right way.

That consistency matters in June baseball.

Freshman right-hander Sam Cozart cruised through five innings, allowing just one hit. His lone blemish came on a fourth-inning solo home run by Katcher Halligan. It was the Huskies’ lone hit off Cozart all night.

Cozart finished with one run allowed and six strikeouts on 73 pitches, improving to 3–0 on the season.

“I thought Cozart pitched outstanding,” Schossnagle said. “Sam has been super consistent. It’s pretty rare in college baseball to have somebody, especially a freshman, that you can count on, that you know is going to throw strikes.”

The offense exploded in the fourth. Jonah Williams drove in a run with a sacrifice fly before Ethan Mendoza, Rodriguez and Temo Becerra each added RBI singles. Anthony Pack Jr. capped the inning with a two-run single that chased Houston Christian starter Kenan Elarton from the game.

In the fifth frame, Mendoza lined an RBI single to right before Tinney launched a three-run homer to extend the lead to 12–1. Aiden Robbins then delivered a two-run single, and another Huskies miscue allowed an additional run to score, pushing the total to 16 by the end of the sixth.

The night ended with sixteen runs on 14 hits. Zero errors. And only four hits allowed.

As the competition stiffens deeper into conference play Texas’ ability to combine this kind of offensive firepower with defensive steadiness may prove just as valuable as its top-5 ranking.