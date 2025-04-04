No. 5 Texas Hosting No. 3 Georgia in Top Five SEC Showdown
There are no weekends off when you play in the top conference in the country. Any given weekend could see a highly ranked team drop not only a game but the series to an opponent they should have beat.
Fortunately for the No. 5 Texas Longhorns (23-4, 8-1), however, that has not been the case. Their first three series in SEC play have gone just about as perfect as they could have hoped for. A pair of road sweeps over Mississippi State and Missouri along with a home series win over LSU is big.
Now, though, they must prepare for arguably their toughest test of the season so far. Coming to town are the No. 3 Georgia Bulldogs (29-2, 8-1), boasting one of the nation's top offenses.
It will be a must-see top five showdown as both squads look to maintain their place atop the SEC and earn another big series win that would go a long way toward earning a national seed when the postseason rolls around.
How to watch/listen:
Friday April 4 - 6:30 p.m. CT - SEC Network+/TexasSports.com/Audio
Saturday April 5 - 2 p.m. CT - SEC Network+/TexasSports.com/Audio
Sunday April 6 - 1 p.m. CT - SEC Network+/TexasSports.com/Audio
A look at Georgia's season so far
The best word to describe the Bulldogs' season so far is dominant. After all, you don't win 29 of your first 31 games unless you're downright manhandling opponents. Which they have been. They're averaging over 10 runs a game and enter this series having won nine straight.
Georgia by the numbers
- Record - 29-2 (8-1)
- Runs scored - 327
- Runs allowed - 150
- Team Avg. - .324
- Team Avg. against - .225
- Team ERA - 4.79
Georgia wins this series if...
It can continue to tear the cover off the ball. As simple as it sounds, and perhaps a bit of an easy one to pick, you're not going to lose many games when you consistently put up crooked numbers. Look no further than the Bulldogs' record coming into this series, as 29-2 speaks for itself.
That being said, they cannot simply walk into this one expecting the same results. Texas' rotation, along with a core group of bullpen arms, have shown an ability to shutdown opponents. If Georgia can eat away at them, though, then the Bulldogs will be in great shape to continue tearing through the SEC this weekend.
Texas wins this series if...
Its pitching staff can perform like it did during the series against the LSU Tigers. The Tigers entered that series also averaging over 10 runs per game but were held in check by the Longhorns. With Georgia coming to town it will be a similar, if not more difficult task at hand.
In their first 31 games the Bulldogs have looked unstoppable at the plate, having scored at least 10 runs in 15 of their 29 wins. Simply put, they can absolutely mash. The onus will be on Texas' pitchers to keep them in check enough for the bats to get the job done at the plate, as was the case in the series against LSU.