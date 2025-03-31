No. 5 Texas Baseball Tandem Earns Weekly SEC Honors
The No. 5 Texas Longhorns (23-3, 8-1) could not have asked for a better week in the win column last week. No, literally. They had four games on the schedule and walked away with a victory in each of them.
That dominance was spearheaded by a strong showing at the plate by center fielder Will Gasparino. He entered the week having shown flashes of his potential, especially when it comes to his raw power and put it all together.
Starting against Sam Houston, he collected a pair of extra-base hits in the form of an RBI double and solo shot. Then in Texas' series sweep of the Missouri Tigers the center fielder went deep twice in each of the first two wins.
For the week he posted an absurd .533/.588/1.600 slash line while driving in 13 runs, which earned him SEC Player of the Week. Gasparino wasn't the only Longhorn to earn weekly honors, though, as he was joined by Ruger Riojas.
Riojas was named SEC Co-Pitcher of the Week for his masterful performance in the series finale against the Tigers. After earning his first start as a Longhorn the week prior in the finale against LSU, which saw him toss 5.2 innings of two-run baseball, Riojas took the mound to start again.
One-upping himself, the right-hander was brilliant against Missouri. Dealing an absolute gem, he twirled seven shutout innings while allowing only two hits and striking out 10. His dominance on the mound helped the Longhorns cruise to a 7-1 victory and the sweep.
The emergence of Gasparino at the plate in a well-rounded form bodes well for Texas, especially as the lineup prepares to potentially be without Rylan Galvan, Max Belyeu and Adrian Rodriguez.
As for Riojas, his success in the starting role gives the Longhorns a sensational rotation of Jared Spencer and Luke Harrison with him bringing up the rear. If he can continue to put up similar results then you'd be hard-pressed to find a rotation as deep as that in the SEC.